TransAlta Announces Conversion Results for Series G and Series H Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to TransAlta Corporation's (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA; NYSE: TAC) press release dated August 22, 2024, the Company announced today that after taking into account all election notices received for the conversion of the Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (the “Series G Shares”) into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series H (the “Series H Shares”), there were only 20,607 Series G Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series H Shares. As a result, none of the Series G Shares will be converted into Series H Shares on September 30, 2024.



About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 113 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Future-Fit Business Benchmark, which also defines sustainable goals for businesses. Our reporting on climate change management has been guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S2 Climate-related Disclosures Standard and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 66 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 21.3 million tonnes CO2e since 2015 and received an upgraded MSCI ESG rating of AA.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to the Company and the conversion of the Series G Shares and the Series H Shares. All forward-looking information reflects the Company’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release. TransAlta undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking information, refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, Annual Report and Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Prospectus Supplement dated August 8, 2014, in each case filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information:

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and US Phone: 1-855-255-9184 Email: investor_relations@transalta.com Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.