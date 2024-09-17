MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast Schedule

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its third quarter 2024 results on November 5, 2024, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast:

What: MRC Global Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central How: Via phone – Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call prior to the start time, or

Via webcast – Visit our website http://www.mrcglobal.com in the investor relations section



A replay of the call will be available through November 20, 2024, by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13746017#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 219 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847

