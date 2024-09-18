GROUNDSWELL MEDIA DAY: IGNITING INNOVATION AND NETWORKING IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA

Groundswell Startups announces inaugural Media Day, hosted in collaboration with Publify Press.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This landmark event will take place on Friday, September 20th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Groundswell Startups , 2412 Irwin Street, Melbourne, FL.Groundswell Media Day is designed for innovators, industry experts, and thought leaders to come together for a day filled with insightful discussions and networking opportunities. Participants will engage in live podcasts featuring industry leaders sponsored by Space Coast Technology Solutions, Code Craft Works , HR Office Savers, Stepping Blocks and Kick It Group.Exciting highlights of the day include;-Live Podcasts: Tune in to inspiring conversations, hosted by Publify Press , with top industry leaders, sharing insights and experiences-Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on sessions covering vital topics such as branding, digital marketing, AI safety, and a unique book-binding workshop.- Dynamic Networking Opportunities: Connect with sponsors, partners, and fellow thought leaders in a vibrant, collaborative environment.-Complimentary professional headshots- Variety of Delicious Food Trucks.Groundswell Media Day is the perfect platform to network, collaborate and gain new insights. This event promises to ignite new ideas and foster meaningful connections within the entrepreneurial community and Melbourne’s innovation hub.

