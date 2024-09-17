Submit Release
Webinar: Special Education Reports EF-S-05 Parts 1 and 2

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has added a webinar to the fall reporting webinar series. The EF-S-05 is integrated into the October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports. Special Education Directors are required to certify the EF-S-05 Part 1 (special education student count) and EF-S-05 Part 2 (special education staff FTE) reports before superintendents can certify overall October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports.

Please join the Maine DOE Data Team for an overview of these reports on Thursday, September 26th at 12pmRegister Here

For questions regarding Maine DOE data webinars, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov, or call 207-446-3897

