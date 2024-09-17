Webinar: Special Education Reports EF-S-05 Parts 1 and 2

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has added a webinar to the fall reporting webinar series. The EF-S-05 is integrated into the October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports. Special Education Directors are required to certify the EF-S-05 Part 1 (special education student count) and EF-S-05 Part 2 (special education staff FTE) reports before superintendents can certify overall October 1 Enrollment and Staff Certification reports.

Please join the Maine DOE Data Team for an overview of these reports on Thursday, September 26th at 12pm – Register Here

For questions regarding Maine DOE data webinars, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov, or call 207-446-3897