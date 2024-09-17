Submit Release
FWC classifies oceanic whitetip shark as a prohibited species

At its September meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved classifying oceanic whitetip shark as a prohibited species within Florida state waters.

This rule will make Florida’s state regulations consistent with federal regulations, promote conservation, and support coordinated interstate and international efforts to rebuild the threatened oceanic whitetip shark population.

Learn more about other prohibited shark species by visiting MyFWC.com/Sharks. For more information, including the September 2024 Commission Meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings”

