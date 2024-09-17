AMO to Deploy Aerostat over Cudjoe Key, Florida

CUDJOE KEY, Florida — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations will launch the tethered aerostat, “Argos 2” in September 2024. The Argos 2 aerostat will be co-located with a Tethered Aerostat Radar System that has been in operation since 1980.

As the Department of Homeland Security has seen upticks in transportation avenues and conveyances for illegal smuggling, fishing, and immigration activities, AMO will launch the Argos 2 aerostat to enhance CBP’s and DHS’s ability to confront these increases.

Past aerostat deployments have enhanced CBP’s border security posture, expanded its situational awareness capabilities, and increased reach and ability for the United States Coast Guard and other state and local law enforcement organizations.

The Tethered Aerostat Radar System or TARS, uses helium for deployment to heights as high as 10,000 to 12,000 feet. This allows long-range radars to overcome line-of-sight constraints caused by the curvature of the earth and other terrain limitations. The aerostats are tethered to a winch system on the ground and are lowered when not in use.

These powerful surveillance tools are used by CBP’s Air and Marine Operations Center to provide border monitoring and enforcement of low-level aircraft and small vessels approaching the border. TARS have proven to be important and cost effective tools in thwarting illegal drug and human smuggling since they were first deployed in the U.S. more than 30 years ago.

The specific surveillance technology onboard the aerostat is designed to collect information about cross-border traffic and associated activities and is not intended to interfere in non-criminal activity. All data transmitted to law enforcement entities is stored and protected in accordance with all legal, regulatory, and policy requirements for privacy. More information can be found by viewing related privacy impact assessments.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPAMO.