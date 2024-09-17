Port of San Luis CBP officers apprehend not so Trusted Traveler with cocaine

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis seized 67.64 pounds of cocaine from a trusted traveler on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 15, at approximately 4:45 a.m., when CBP officers encountered a 59-year-old female driving a Toyota SUV. Officers referred the woman, a SENTRI member and United States citizen, for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies in the rear section of the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 25 packages concealed within the rear doors and quarter panels of the vehicle. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine with a total weight of 67.64 pounds.

The seized cocaine had an estimated street value of $722,518.

“The use of SENTRI is a privilege but participants are not exempt from inspection,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “We will continue to utilize multiple layers of inspection not only to expedite travel but to also appropriately scrutinize these Trusted Traveler lanes.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Drugs concealed within SUV discovered by CBP officers at the Port of San Luis

The Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) is a program along the southwest land border that allows expedited screening for pre-approved, low risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Participants of the program may utilize dedicated “express lanes” to enter the United States at land ports of entry across the nation. All SENTRI applicants undergo a rigorous background check, provide biometric information including fingerprints, and an in-person interview as part of the approval process.