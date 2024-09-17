2024 Service to the Citizen Awards: Kenneth C. Corbin wins Government Executive of the Year

IR-2024-239, Sept. 17, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that Taxpayer Services Chief Kenneth C. Corbin has received the 2024 Government Executive of the Year Award from the Service to the Citizen Awards program.

This recognition highlights Corbin’s outstanding contributions to public service and his dedication to improve the service provided to taxpayers. The prestigious annual award recognizes federal leaders who demonstrate excellence in delivering services that impact the public.

“This is such a well-deserved honor,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Ken’s commitment to service is evident in all the ways he leads his team, making sure they have what they need to go above and beyond for the nation’s taxpayers.”

Corbin serves as the Taxpayer Services Chief at the IRS. He is responsible for directing efforts to ensure the IRS serves taxpayers through multiple platforms and channels. The IRS’s Taxpayer Services Division assists taxpayers in understanding and fulfilling their tax responsibilities. The division is responsible for the processing of more than 150 million individual income tax returns, provides customer service, offers resources for tax preparation and conducts outreach and education to help improve taxpayer compliance and overall engagement.

Under Corbin’s leadership, the IRS has implemented several transformative initiatives focused on improving taxpayer online services via IRS.gov, reducing wait times for tax help and simplifying tax filing processes. His initiatives have resulted in an 84% customer approval rating and 3.7 billion views of IRS digital resources, enabling millions of Americans to access tax-related information and services more efficiently.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Corbin. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire IRS team, which strives every day to make our service more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of the American people.”

Corbin, who began his IRS career in 1986, has served as IRS Taxpayer Services Chief since 2017. He helped introduce the “Where’s My Refund” tool, one of the most popular features on IRS.gov, which helps taxpayers track their refund. Among the more visible initiatives implemented under Ken’s leadership are a callback feature to reduce hold times for taxpayers calling IRS toll free, efforts to support disabled and underserved communities, services offered in multiple languages and enhanced accessibility features on IRS platforms. His vision has focused on leveraging technology to create a taxpayer-first approach, ensuring that all taxpayers receive equitable service and support.

The award was presented to Corbin at the Service to the Citizen Awards ceremony on Sept. 13 in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 IRS employees were also named as 2024 Service to the Citizen Award winners for delivering for taxpayers. IRS employees were recognized in Category 1: Building a Customer-Focused Culture and in Category 2: Delivering Excellence in Digital Services, including now retired Taxpayer Services Deputy Chief Kevin Morehead and IT Senior Executive Jim Keith.

The Service to the Citizen Awards program recognizes federal, state and local government or industry employees and teams who demonstrate excellence in delivering services that impact the lives of the public. Presented by the Public Service Leadership Academy, the awards honor those who have shown innovation, dedication and impact in enhancing customer service, digital services and overall government responsiveness to the needs of citizens.

Visit Service to the Citizen for more information about the Government Executive of the Year Award and the Service to the Citizen Awards.