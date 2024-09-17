Signature Aviation Receives Green Power Leadership Award from EPA

National award honors Signature’s initiatives to address climate change.

Orlando, FL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has received a 2024 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). For more than 20 years, EPA’s annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America’s leading green power users for their commitment to using renewable electricity and advancing the nation’s green power market. EPA presented Signature Aviation with a Green Power Leadership Award at the 2024 Renewable Energy Markets Conference on September 17, 2024.

EPA recognizes Green Power Partners like Signature Aviation with a Green Power Leadership Award for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market. Signature Aviation is currently using more than 97 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough to meet 100 percent of the organization’s overall electricity use. By choosing green power, Signature Aviation is taking action against climate change and towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable energy future.

“We are honored to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our achievements in helping to bring about a clean energy future,” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature. “As an organization committed to shaping the future by meeting 100% of our electricity needs through green power procurement, we have seen firsthand that clean energy is an affordable, accessible choice that can reduce the risks brought about by climate change. We’re proud to be leaders in this effort and look forward to continuing to find new ways to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests, while also protecting the planet for future generations.”

According to the EPA, Signature Aviation’s current green power use of more than 97 million kWh is equivalent to the electricity use of nearly 9,000 average American homes annually.

The award also recognizes Signature for its broader portfolio of assets with a tiered green power development strategy of on-site solar generation and renewable energy investments, ambitious electrification initiatives, and their leadership and engagement with peers through industry sector groups.

Signature Aviation leads its peers in green energy procurement as the first network of private aviation terminals to achieve 100% green power procurement. The company’s CEO, Tony Lefebvre, served as the Chair of the Environmental Committee for The General Aviation Manufacturer’s Association from 2020-2023, stressing the importance of renewable electricity and electrification strategies before multiple key value chain groups.

Green power is electricity generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact hydro. Using green power helps advance the American green power market, which accelerates the development of these resources in the United States.

Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 8505440946 jeff.penson@signatureaviation.com

