Traditional randomized controlled drug trials typically capture a large amount of patient information at baseline and over the course of the trial. Health care professionals may also collect this data in routine clinical practice interactions with patients. Researchers may be able to use that data to satisfy trial data requirements, reducing the need for dedicated trial sites and duplicative data entry. This may improve convenience and accessibility for participants and allow for enrollment of more representative populations, resulting in more generalizable trial results.

Decentralized elements allow trial-related activities to occur remotely at locations that are convenient for trial participants. Decentralized elements may include telehealth visits, in-home visits with remote trial personnel, or visits with local health care providers. In this guidance, a decentralized clinical trial (DCT) refers to a clinical trial that includes decentralized elements where trial-related activities occur at locations other than traditional clinical trial sites. By enabling remote participation, DCTs may enhance convenience for trial participants, reduce the burden on caregivers, expand access to more patient populations, improve trial efficiencies, and facilitate research on rare diseases and diseases affecting populations with limited mobility. This guidance is a part of the FDA’s commitment to advance innovation in clinical trial design and conduct.