Dolinsky Law Group Secures $347,607.00 Settlement in Auto Accident Case

Dolinsky Law Group Wins Significant Auto Accident Case, Secures $347,607.00 Settlement for Injured Client

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolinsky Law Group is pleased to announce a significant legal victory, securing a $347,607.00 SETTLEMENT on behalf of a client injured in an auto accident. This outcome underscores the firm’s dedication to obtaining justice and ensuring that clients receive the full compensation they deserve.

The case involved serious injuries that were mostly pre-existing in nature. The firm was able to properly demonstrate why this client’s pre-existing injuries were relevant but were also aggravated by the car accident. “These cases take time to properly demonstrate the client’s injuries, and the full impact on their life,” according to the firm’s representative.

About Dolinsky Law Group

Dolinsky Law Group a leading injury law firm, committed to representing those injured in accidents and their families. With a focus on quick results, justice and client well-being, the firm offers full-scale legal services combined with a personalized approach to assist clients in rebuilding their lives following injury. The accomplished legal team at Dolinsky Law Group has a success record of servicing clients for over three decades in many locations including Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Ohio, and Indiana.

