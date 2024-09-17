PlaysOut Partners with MovePosition to Revolutionize Mini-Game Ecosystem with DeFi Integration

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlaysOut, a leading innovator in building advanced mini-program ecosystems within global super apps for web2 and web3, has announced a strategic partnership with MovePosition, a high-fidelity DeFi protocol recently launched on the Movement Labs testnet, known for its capital efficiency and risk management. The partnership will integrate decentralized finance into PlaysOut's expanding mini-game platform, and marks a significant step in PlaysOut's mission to reshape global user interaction and gaming experiences.

PlaysOut's platform, which enables super apps and giant web2-facing platforms like telecom companies to deliver rich user engagement through mini-games, will now be enhanced by MovePosition’s cutting-edge DeFi capabilities. By incorporating MovePosition's capital-efficient financial products, built on the modular and scalable Concordia risk management architecture, PlaysOut aims to offer users seamless access to decentralized financial services directly within the mini-games on its platform.

This collaboration is timely as PlaysOut continues its expansion into the blockchain space, backed by recent investments from Aptos and the OKX fund. Moveposition is part of the Superposition ecosystem, which has industry leading risk management infrastructure live on mainnet on Aptos, with devnets on Solana and EVM. The integration with MovePosition will support PlaysOut’s transition to a multi-chain strategy, enhancing the platform's scalability and reach across various blockchain networks.

"At PlaysOut, our focus has always been on creating immersive and engaging experiences for users globally. This partnership with MovePosition allows us to take a bold step forward by integrating DeFi into our mini-game ecosystem, providing users with unprecedented financial flexibility and security," said Jassem Osseiran, Co-founder of PlaysOut. "With this move, we’re not just differentiating ourselves from typical web3 gaming but also empowering super apps and web2 platforms to deliver next-generation experiences."

MovePosition’s advanced DeFi solutions offer PlaysOut a robust financial backbone, enabling a new level of capital efficiency and risk management within the gaming sector. This partnership is part of MovePosition's broader strategy to embed its products in promising platforms, ensuring that its technology serves practical and innovative use cases beyond traditional DeFi environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with PlaysOut and bring our expertise in DeFi to their innovative platform," said Alex Hoffman, Head of Ecosystem at MovePosition. "This collaboration allows us to demonstrate the power and flexibility of our financial products, positioning MovePosition as a key player in the evolution of decentralized finance within the gaming industry."

Looking forward, this partnership opens the door for potential collaborations between PlaysOut and both Superposition and MovePosition, further strengthening the ecosystem and providing users with unparalleled opportunities to engage in DeFi within their favorite mini-games. By differentiating from competitors like Echelon, PlaysOut and MovePosition are set to lead the charge in embedding DeFi into everyday digital interactions, particularly within large user bases that prioritize play-for-fun experiences.

About PlaysOut

PlaysOut is a global platform for mini-programs, aligned with the Weixin Mini-Program framework. It offers SDK interfaces for super apps, simplifying integration for developers and providing access to a rich array of mini-game content. Leveraging strong technical capabilities and collaborations with game developers, PlaysOut aims to become the largest publisher of mini-games in the Web3 space. PlaysOut leads in integrating Web3 technologies, including NFTs and DeFi, into its ecosystem. This provides transparent, secure, and user-owned content, enhancing gaming experiences and creating new opportunities in social networking, entertainment, and payments. By simplifying and securing Web3, PlaysOut removes the intimidation that retail users often experience in gaming.

About MovePosition

A new generation of highly performative, optimally parallelized blockchains has emerged to revolutionize on-chain execution speed. Moveposition, incubated by Superposition, is built on top of this infrastructure using adaptive risk management to offer precise, reliable, and detailed solutions, paving the way for High Fidelity DeFi. Moveposition solves the DeFi bottleneck of inadequate collateral risk management, heightened security risks, and insufficient borrower empowerment. By analyzing real-time market volatility of collateral portfolios and incorporating on-chain behavior, Moveposition offers maximized capital efficiency for the ecosystem and precise personalized borrowing rates to users.

