New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightning Network Coin (LNC) has officially launched on the globally renowned cryptocurrency trading platform Cortez Exchange. This collaboration marks a significant step for the LNC project in the global market, aimed at promoting the application and development of decentralized AI technology. By combining blockchain and Lightning Network technologies, the LNC platform provides a secure and efficient environment for data trading and AI model sharing for developers and businesses worldwide.





LNC: An Innovative Decentralized AI Platform

The LNC project addresses key issues in AI development through blockchain technology, such as data centralization, high development costs, and inadequate privacy protection. Traditional AI development relies on centralized data storage, which increases data security risks. The LNC platform enables data owners to trade and share data freely and securely while protecting their privacy.





Additionally, LNC leverages Lightning Network technology to enhance transaction speed and reduce costs, allowing global developers and businesses to participate more flexibly in AI project development and deployment. The LNC platform also supports the sharing of distributed computing resources, lowering the costs of AI model development. This innovative model not only supports large enterprises but also provides opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the AI field.

Cortez Exchange: A Leading Global Digital Asset Platform

Cortez Exchange is a well-known cryptocurrency trading platform that has earned user trust through its efficient trading services and robust security measures. The platform features an advanced trading engine capable of processing a high volume of orders, ensuring a smooth trading experience even during high-frequency trading. Moreover, Cortez employs cold storage, multi-layer encryption, and other security measures to protect user assets.

Cortez Exchange not only offers users a variety of trading options but also continuously introduces high-quality blockchain projects to meet diverse investor needs. The launch of the LNC project will further enrich the asset offerings on the Cortez platform, attracting more investors to the development of decentralized AI technology.

Obtaining the US MSB License for Legal and Compliant Global Expansion

Recently, Cortez Exchange announced that it has successfully obtained the US Money Services Business (MSB) license, marking an important milestone in its global compliance strategy. This license, issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the US Department of the Treasury, requires holders to comply with strict anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) regulations. By obtaining the MSB license, Cortez Exchange can operate legally in the US market while further enhancing its commitment to global compliance.





The Significance of LNC's Launch

The launch of the LNC project brings new technical and investment opportunities to Cortez Exchange. By combining blockchain and AI technologies, LNC offers decentralized solutions for data trading and AI model development, helping developers and businesses reduce costs and improve efficiency. Industry experts believe that LNC's innovative model will open up more possibilities for the application of AI technology, particularly in data-intensive industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Cortez Exchange's global market reach and strong liquidity provide crucial support for LNC’s global expansion. The decentralized platform of LNC not only addresses core issues in traditional AI development but also creates more participation opportunities for data owners and developers, promoting the widespread adoption of AI technology globally.

With LNC's launch on Cortez Exchange, the application of decentralized AI technology is poised for broader prospects. LNC plans to further expand its platform capabilities to attract more developers and businesses into its decentralized AI ecosystem. In the future, LNC aims to play a significant role in AI development while exploring more application scenarios in smart cities, financial services, and healthcare.

Through this collaboration, Cortez Exchange provides an ideal market promotion platform for LNC, helping to enhance its influence globally. The launch of LNC not only brings more technological innovation opportunities to users worldwide but also creates favorable conditions for the promotion of decentralized AI technology.

