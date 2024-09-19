Government Experience Award Winners Continue Human-Centered Approach While Integrating Emerging Technology

Winners of the eighth annual competition create better digital experiences and build trust between state and local governments and the people they serve.

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the eighth annual Government Experience Awards The awards recognize the achievements of states, cities and counties that have raised the bar on the experience of government services to create a better engaged constituency and a more responsive government. Top government jurisdictions, agencies, departments and special districts will be honored during the Government Experience Awards at the virtual GovX Summit on September 26.The Summit is CDG’s premier annual event that showcases the latest trends, best practices and ideas around the evolving experience of government. Registration is complimentary and open to the public sector only.“2024 was marked by AI’s role in augmenting the government experience,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. “While many experiences were enhanced by emerging technologies, it was notable to see leading agencies continue their human-centered approaches to service delivery and management.”This year's winners have redesigned websites and enhanced services by integrating AI technology, providing single sign-on, constituent and customer service platforms and systems, and inclusive technologies such as enhanced accessibility, mobility features, and broadband provision and transparency. Winners used generative AI, customer experience portals, multi-lingual chatbots, live chat, voice submissions, online help, location services, and personalization.to improve constituent experience in many areas.“We are at the beginning of a new era where agencies must now focus on building the infrastructure to support the multiple paths and technologies constituents will use to interface with their government,” Haisler said.The 2024 Government Experience Award winners are:Overall State Government Experience Winners:1st Place – Commonwealth of Massachusetts2nd Place – State of Iowa3rd Place – State of California4th Place – State of Michigan4th Place – State of Mississippi5th Place – State of UtahFinalistsState of Connecticut, State of Hawaii, State of Indiana, State of North Dakota, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of TexasOverall County Government Experience Winners:1st Place – Arlington County, VA2nd Place – Chesterfield County, VA3rd Place – Cook County, IL4th Place – County of Placer, CA5th Place – Hamilton County, IN5th Place – Wake County, NCFinalistsCabarrus County, NC; Calvert County, MD; Fairfax County, VA; Macomb County, MI; County of San Diego, CA; County of San Mateo, CAOverall City Government Experience Winners:1st Place – City of San Diego, CA2nd Place – City of Chandler, AZ3rd Place – City of Bellevue, WA4th Place – City of Pueblo, CO5th Place – City and County of Denver, COFinalistsCity of Alexandria, VA, City of Durham, NC; City of El Paso, TX; City of Fort Collins, CO; City of Los Angeles, CA, City of Riverside, CAProject Experience Awards: In addition to the overall awards, CDG also presents Project Awards (which have a single focus area). Government departments, agencies, and special districts across the country submit entries describing their digital solutions that will make it easier for citizens to do business with their government. Thirty-six Government Experience Project Awards were presented in four categories (city, county, state, and special districts). Their dedication, creativity and focus on better government is impressive. Congratulations!View a complete list of award winners here CDG thanks its corporate members underwriting the 2024 Government Experience Awards: Accela, Amazon Web Services, Armis, Avanade, Cisco, Fortinet, Granicus/Carasoft, HP Inc., KPMG, SHI International Corp, Socure, Tyler Technologies, UiPath, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Workday.To assist in the quantitative scoring process, CDG utilized ScanGov ( https://scangov.org/ )—an open-source evaluation tool that monitors official government website health.About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

