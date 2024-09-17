Nufactor® Receives URAC’s Full Certification as a Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., is delighted to announce that it has received full certification as a Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). This award is effective from September 1, 2024 to March 1, 2027.

Having previously been awarded the Pioneer in Performance Measurement by URAC in 2021 and 2022, this marks the third time that Nufactor has received a prestigious certification from the nation’s foremost independent health care accreditation organization. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, Nufactor has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

“Nufactor is honored to receive URAC’s certification as a Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. We’re proud to be known and awarded for the high level of care we provide to patients with rare diseases. This is an exceptional distinction,” says Joe DiStefano, RPh, IgCP®, CSP, vice president, clinical programs. “This continued recognition highlights Nufactor’s dedication to excellence in patient care and access, illustrating our alignment with URAC’s enduring mission: ‘exceptional healthcare for all.’”

URAC’s Rare Disease Certification demonstrates that Nufactor goes above and beyond when treating patients with rare diseases, and URAC describes this unique certification as, “developed with the input of rare disease experts, including NORD — The National Organization for Rare Disorders — to ensure it reflects current and proven best practices.”

“Patient care is at the heart of what URAC-accredited organizations do and we are proud to recognize Nufactor for achieving the Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Certification,” said URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD. “This certification reflects Nufactor’s commitment to their high quality in health care in the areas of risk management, consumer protection and empowerment, operations and infrastructure, as well as performance management and improvement.”

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion company Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site, as well as LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.

Attachment

Michelle Valenzuela FFF Enterprises.com (951) 296-2528 ext 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.