Governor Newsom proclaims Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

PROCLAMATION

For more than two centuries, the United States Constitution has been the bedrock of our nation’s government, providing a framework for the evolving American experiment that continues to this day. Crafted through compromise and collaboration, the Constitution brought America’s states, with all their differing interests, together into a unified whole that derives its power from the people.

In recognizing this milestone in our history, we also reflect on the fact that the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution were denied to large swaths of the population for generations. Today, we pay tribute to the many Americans throughout our history whose leadership and sacrifices have brought our nation closer to realizing its founding ideals.

We can never take this progress for granted. In the face of efforts to undo decades of hard-won victories and sow division, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the promise of our democracy and strive to live out the meaning of “e pluribus unum” – out of many, one.

On Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, California joins the nation in recommitting to the principles of equality, freedom and opportunity for all in the ongoing cause to form a more perfect union.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 17, 2024, as “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 17th day of September 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State