nextSource and Worksome Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Freelance Workforce Solutions

Powering Global Clients with Expert Program Management and Built-In Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), along with Worksome, a leader in freelance workforce operations, today announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration combines nextSource's unparalleled specialized contingent workforce management services, powered by Worksome's market-leading technology - aiming to transform the landscape of freelance workforce management. Together, this strategic partnership delivers a joint solution for simple, easy, and compliant independent contractor hiring that unlocks more visibility and strengthens clients’ abilities to redeploy talent.



As the freelance worker population continues to gain significant momentum, Worksome and nextSource recognize the need for contingent workforce programs to have Independent Contractor (IC) management embedded within the solution. Clients who leverage this joint solution will be able to engage independent talent through a single, unified management platform to solve your most pressing temporary workforce needs with compliance built-in for worry-free hiring.

Integrated Solutions for the Next Generation of Talent

Clients will experience the integration of Worksome’s platform paired with nextSource’s high-touch services which creates a comprehensive, integrated experience.

"Our partnership with nextSource is a cornerstone for redefining how modern MSPs operate to better serve their clients. By integrating independent contractors into contingent workforce programs, we are not just adapting to the next generation of workforce — we are leading it. Together, we are demonstrating how IC Management can optimize operations and drive significant cost savings to meet the agility and efficiency demanded by today's businesses," said Morten Petersen, Co-founder and CEO of Worksome.

Enhancing Service Quality and Expanding Opportunities

The collaboration is designed to enhance operational efficiency for clients and expand opportunities for freelance talent while minimizing risk. Clients will gain access to advanced talent tracking, workforce data, and an optimized experience for engaging independent contractors.

“nextSource is committed to partnering with innovative industry leaders that provide a solution for marketplace gaps such as Worksome’s streamlined IC Management tool,” said Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource. “In today’s economy, we are more determined than ever to connect clients with exceptional talent while mitigating the risk that comes with managing an extended workforce in light of ever-changing regulations.”

Learn more about how this partnership can benefit your organization by leveraging our combined expertise to optimize your freelance workforce strategies by connecting with nextSource and Worksome .

About nextSource

nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth.

We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com .

For more information, contact marketinginfo@nextsource.com or visit our website.

About Worksome

Worksome is the leading Freelance Management System for enterprises to engage external talent while ensuring full workforce visibility and minimizing compliance risk. Worksome delivers a centralized solution for sourcing, contracting, classifying, and onboarding talent, as well as payments and billing. Our all-in-one solution saves companies time and money and enhances the experience for both businesses and freelancers.

Trusted by over 200 enterprises and agencies worldwide, including Carlsberg, Novo Nordisk, and the Oliver agency, Worksome operates from key global hubs in Copenhagen, London, and New York. For more information, visit www.worksome.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.