Bocada and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Automated Data Protection Compliance and Cyber Resilience Solutions to the Public Sector

Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bocada LLC, an award-winning IT automation company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Bocada’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s comprehensive and automated data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



“Bocada regards Carahsoft as the leading distributor of IT solutions for the Public Sector," said Matt Hall, CEO at Bocada. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to combine our solutions with the company’s history of dedicated service to Federal, State and Local agencies to improve data protection and cyber resilience outcomes.”

Bocada focuses on enabling data protection compliance and cyber resilience through automated and centralized backup reporting. By combining comprehensive oversight of backup-related failures and anomalies with modern capabilities such as immutable and encrypted backup reporting, Bocada can uniquely validate that backups are not only in place but also safe from being compromised by ransomware. Bocada also enables agencies to identify unprotected assets and streamline failure remediation workflows, create detailed compliance reports for any period and mitigate data loss risks through programmable automated alerting. Bocada integrates with more than 40 backup applications, asset inventory sources, and IT service management tools including Azure Backup, AWS Backup, Veeam, Cohesity, Rubrik, and ServiceNow.

“Our partnership with Bocada empowers us to deliver innovative cyber resilience solutions tailored to the Public Sector," said Erin Foor, Director of Sales for Data Management at Carahsoft. "As agencies encounter more sophisticated cyberattacks, it is essential that they enhance their cybersecurity measures. We look forward to working with Bocada and our reseller partners to provide efficient and easy-to-use backup monitoring systems to agencies that help better protect the nation’s digital assets."

Bocada’s services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact Carahsoft’s Bocada Team at (571) 591-6190 or bocada@carahsoft.com, or explore Bocada’s solutions here; or Schedule a demo.

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions that give enterprises and managed service providers complete visibility into their data protection performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to improve cyber resilience, save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world’s leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

