Mark Cuban Foundation and ThoughtSpot Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Palo Alto Area Teens

APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by ThoughtSpot in Mountain View. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.



The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with ThoughtSpot, the AI-Powered Analytics Company, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in the Palo Alto area. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with ThoughtSpot, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at ThoughtSpot’s offices in Mountain View, California on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by ThoughtSpot. With natural language and AI, ThoughtSpot empowers everyone in an organization to ask data questions, get answers, and take action.

ThoughtSpot is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US, and this is the fourth year that ThoughtSpot is a host company.

“McKinsey has estimated that AI will generate $4.4 trillion in new economic value annually, more than the 2022 GDP of the UK. At a time when AI is not just a business skill but also a life skill and when lack of diversity in AI talent contributes to bias at scale, it’s imperative we spark an interest in this field in students at an earlier age. With 84% of surveyed Americans failing AI literacy skills, AI literacy must become a cornerstone in early education to responsible use of this powerful tool. ThoughtSpot is a proud partner of Mark Cuban AI bootcamps in our fourth year, as we come together to support teenagers in their journey with data and AI, and help shape their interest and knowledge in the latest technology, its promises and its potential pitfalls.,” said Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot.

There are just 1.5 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search powered by large language models to ask and answer data questions with confidence. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made. With ThoughtSpot’s low-code developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Embedded, customers can also embed AI-Powered Analytics to their products and services, monetizing their data and engaging users to keep them coming back for more. Organizations like T-Mobile, BT, Snowflake, Daimler, CVS, Medtronic, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Capital One, Huel, and Comcast rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. Try ThoughtSpot today and see for yourself.

