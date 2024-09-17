Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market to Surge to USD 5,833.0 Million by 2034, Driven by Growing Demand Across Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The resilience of plastics is vital when handling dangerous or corrosive chemicals since it lowers the possibility of leaks and retains the quality of the materials, driving demand for the plastic vials and ampoules market. The UK market for plastic vials and ampoules is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% over the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic vials and ampoules market is poised for substantial growth, with sales projected to escalate from USD 3,447.4 million in 2024 to USD 5,833.0 million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. This growth follows a strong performance in 2023, where revenue reached USD 3,270.7 million, and is anticipated to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 5.6% in 2024.



A significant driver behind this growth is the rising demand for Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP), with the COC/COP segment expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1,549.8 million by 2024. This material is renowned for its ability to maintain the stability and integrity of its contents under various storage conditions, including those required for cold chain logistics, thereby boosting its adoption.

The vials segment, in particular, is forecasted to present incremental opportunities worth USD 1,520.0 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increased preference for plastic vials can be attributed to their durability, resistance to breakage, and lightweight characteristics, making them a popular choice in the pharmaceutical industry for storing medications, including oral solutions and injectables.

Additionally, the personal care and cosmetics industry is set to hold approximately 28.4% of the total market share in 2024. The demand for plastic vials in this sector is driven by their suitability for packaging high-value liquid formulations such as serums and essences, thanks to their lightweight and shatter-resistant properties.

"Plastic vials and ampoules continue to see robust growth due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. Innovations in plastic materials are enhancing their safety and functionality, driving demand across pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Companies focusing on sustainable practices will likely gain a competitive edge as environmental concerns shape market trends." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market

The global plastic vials and ampoules market generated USD 3,270.7 million in revenue in 2023.

The industry experienced a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2023.

South Asia is projected to lead the market with a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period.

The UK market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the assessment period.

The India market is forecasted to reach over USD 314.9 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2034.

The vials segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

Prominent Drivers of the Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market

Increased Demand for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics: The growing production and consumption of pharmaceuticals and biologics are driving the demand for plastic vials and ampoules. These containers are essential for storing and administering a wide range of medications, including injectables and vaccines. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing healthcare expenditure globally supports the expansion of medical facilities and services, thereby boosting the demand for packaging solutions like plastic vials and ampoules. Enhanced focus on healthcare infrastructure and patient safety further accelerates this growth. Advancements in Plastic Packaging Technology: Innovations in plastic packaging technology, such as the development of high-barrier plastics and tamper-evident features, contribute to the growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market. These advancements enhance the safety, shelf life, and usability of pharmaceutical products. Growth in the Biotech Sector: The expansion of the biotechnology sector, including the production of monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and other biologics, drives the need for specialized packaging solutions. Plastic vials and ampoules are preferred for their ability to meet stringent requirements for biopharmaceutical storage and transportation. Consumer Preference for Lightweight and Durable Packaging: The preference for lightweight and shatterproof packaging among consumers and manufacturers is boosting the use of plastic vials and ampoules. Compared to glass, plastic offers durability and safety, reducing the risk of breakage and contamination.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the plastic vials and ampoules market are investing in new technologies, developing innovative plastic disposable solutions, and forming partnerships and collaborations. Key plastic vials and ampoules suppliers have also been acquiring smaller players in order to expand their position and further penetrate the plastic vials and ampoules market across numerous geographies.

Key Players of the Plastic Vials and Ampoules Industry

Berry Global Inc

Thornton Plastics

Gerresheimer AG

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Amcor Plc

TekniPlex

Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

Arcade Beauty

Ningbo Suncity

Recent Industry Developments in Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market

In July 2024, Berry and Glatfelter announced a new brand name and identity amid the merger with Berry’s health, hygiene and specialities.

In May 2024, Gerresheimer acquired Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group.

Key Segments of Plastic Vials and Ampoules Industry

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene, and COC/COP.

By Product Type & Capacity:

In terms of product type & capacity, the industry is segregated into vials and ampoules. Vials are further sub-categorized as up to 2 ml, 3 ml to 5 ml, 5 ml to 7 ml, and 8 ml & above. Ampoules are sub-divided into up to 2 ml, 3 ml to 5 ml, 5 ml to 7 ml, and 8 ml & above

By End-use:

The industry is classified by end-use industries as healthcare, personal care &cosmetics, chemical industry, and homecare products. Healthcare is further classified as research laboratories, drug manufacturers, hospitals and clinical research.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Der weltweite Markt für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, wobei der Umsatz voraussichtlich von 3.447,4 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 5.833,0 Mio. USD bis 2034 steigen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten CAGR von 5,4 % wachsen wird. Dieses Wachstum folgt auf eine starke Leistung im Jahr 2023, wo der Umsatz 3.270,7 Mio. USD erreichte, und wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen Anstieg von 5,6 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr aufweisen.

Ein wesentlicher Treiber für dieses Wachstum ist die steigende Nachfrage nach zyklischem Olefin-Copolymer (COC) und zyklischem Olefin-Polymer (COP), wobei das COC/COP-Segment bis 2024 voraussichtlich eine Marktbewertung von 1.549,8 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Dieses Material ist bekannt für seine Fähigkeit, die Stabilität und Integrität seines Inhalts unter verschiedenen Lagerbedingungen zu erhalten, einschließlich derer, die für die Kühlkettenlogistik erforderlich sind, wodurch seine Akzeptanz gefördert wird.

Insbesondere das Segment Fläschchen wird voraussichtlich zusätzliche Möglichkeiten im Wert von 1.520,0 Mio. USD bieten und im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 5,2 % wachsen. Die zunehmende Präferenz für Kunststofffläschchen ist auf ihre Haltbarkeit, Bruchfestigkeit und leichten Eigenschaften zurückzuführen, was sie in der pharmazeutischen Industrie zu einer beliebten Wahl für die Lagerung von Medikamenten, einschließlich oraler Lösungen und Injektionen, macht.

Darüber hinaus wird die Körperpflege- und Kosmetikindustrie im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Anteil von etwa 28,4 % am Gesamtmarkt halten. Die Nachfrage nach Kunststofffläschchen in diesem Sektor wird durch ihre Eignung für die Verpackung hochwertiger flüssiger Formulierungen wie Seren und Essenzen aufgrund ihrer leichten und bruchfesten Eigenschaften angetrieben.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen

Der weltweite Markt für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2023 einen Umsatz von 3.270,7 Mio. USD.

Die Branche verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 4,3 %.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Südasien mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % im Bewertungszeitraum marktführend sein wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der britische Markt während des gesamten Bewertungszeitraums mit einer CAGR von 5,2 % wachsen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der indische Markt bis 2024 über 314,9 Mio. USD erreichen wird, mit einer CAGR von 7,0 % von 2024 bis 2034.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Segment der Fläschchen bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,3 % wachsen wird.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen

Gestiegene Nachfrage nach Pharmazeutika und Biologika: Die wachsende Produktion und der wachsende Verbrauch von Arzneimitteln und Biologika treiben die Nachfrage nach Fläschchen und Ampullen aus Kunststoff an. Diese Behälter sind für die Lagerung und Verabreichung einer Vielzahl von Medikamenten, einschließlich Injektionen und Impfstoffen, unerlässlich. Steigende Gesundheitsausgaben: Weltweit steigende Gesundheitsausgaben unterstützen den Ausbau medizinischer Einrichtungen und Dienstleistungen und kurbeln damit die Nachfrage nach Verpackungslösungen wie Kunststofffläschchen und Ampullen an. Der verstärkte Fokus auf die Infrastruktur des Gesundheitswesens und die Patientensicherheit beschleunigt dieses Wachstum weiter. Fortschritte in der Kunststoffverpackungstechnologie: Innovationen in der Kunststoffverpackungstechnologie, wie z. B. die Entwicklung von Hochbarrierekunststoffen und manipulationssicheren Eigenschaften, tragen zum Wachstum des Marktes für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen bei. Diese Fortschritte verbessern die Sicherheit, Haltbarkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit von pharmazeutischen Produkten. Wachstum im Biotech-Sektor: Die Expansion des Biotechnologiesektors, einschließlich der Produktion von monoklonalen Antikörpern, Gentherapien und anderen Biologika, treibt den Bedarf an spezialisierten Verpackungslösungen voran. Fläschchen und Ampullen aus Kunststoff werden bevorzugt, da sie die strengen Anforderungen für die Lagerung und den Transport von Biopharmazeutika erfüllen. Präferenz der Verbraucher für leichte und langlebige Verpackungen: Die Vorliebe für leichte und bruchsichere Verpackungen bei Verbrauchern und Herstellern führt zu einer verstärkten Verwendung von Fläschchen und Ampullen aus Kunststoff. Im Vergleich zu Glas bietet Kunststoff Langlebigkeit und Sicherheit, wodurch das Risiko von Bruch und Kontamination verringert wird.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Fläschchen und Ampullen aus Kunststoff investieren in neue Technologien, entwickeln innovative Einweglösungen aus Kunststoff und bilden Partnerschaften und Kooperationen. Wichtige Anbieter von Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen haben auch kleinere Akteure übernommen, um ihre Position auszubauen und den Markt für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen in zahlreichen Regionen weiter zu durchdringen.

Hauptakteure der Kunststofffläschchen- und Ampullenindustrie

Berry Global Inc

Thornton Kunststoffe

Gerresheimer AG

Adelphi Verpackungen für das Gesundheitswesen

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Amcor Plc

TekniPlex

Fresenius Kabi Auftragsfertigung

Arcade-Schönheit

Ningbo Suncity

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Kunststofffläschchen und -ampullen

Im Juli 2024 kündigten Berry und Glatfelter im Zuge der Fusion mit Berry's Health, Hygiene and Specialities einen neuen Markennamen und eine neue Identität an.

Im Mai 2024 erwarb Gerresheimer Blitz LuxCo Sarl, die Holdinggesellschaft der Bormioli Pharma Gruppe.

Schlüsselsegmente der Kunststofffläschchen- und Ampullenindustrie

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird die Industrie in Polyethylen, Polypropylen, Polycarbonat, Polyvinylchlorid (PVC), Polystyrol und COC/COP unterteilt.

Nach Produkttyp und Kapazität:

In Bezug auf Produkttyp und Kapazität ist die Industrie in Fläschchen und Ampullen unterteilt. Fläschchen werden weiter unterteilt in bis zu 2 ml, 3 ml bis 5 ml, 5 ml bis 7 ml und 8 ml und mehr. Ampullen werden unterteilt in bis zu 2 ml, 3 ml bis 5 ml, 5 ml bis 7 ml und 8 ml und mehr

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Branche wird nach Endverbraucherbranchen wie Gesundheitswesen, Körperpflege und Kosmetik, chemische Industrie und Haushaltsprodukte klassifiziert. Das Gesundheitswesen wird weiter in Forschungslabore, Arzneimittelhersteller, Krankenhäuser und klinische Forschung unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

