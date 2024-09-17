EverCharge Further Advances EV Charging Efficiency With Real-Time Smart Alerts for Fleets

The unique real-time visual and audio action notifications enable fleet managers with a significant efficiency boost in day-to-day operations

PALO ALTO, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced real-time visual smart alerts, including mobile alerts and in-field LED lights, a unique approach to enabling charging operation efficiency.

These simple, yet powerful solutions, created to address everyday inefficiencies for fleet managers and vehicle attendants, solve common challenges including immediate status notifications, delayed action times, and low charger utilization rates. Often, fleet managers are not immediately aware when a vehicle has finished charging, so they might assume that their chargers’ utilization rates are significantly higher than they actually are, due to dwell times substantially exceeding the necessary amount needed to charge a vehicle.

While dashboard-based software solutions and apps may indicate the state of charge for each vehicle, they require periodic tool logins, time, and extra steps by the fleet manager or vehicle attendant to view the status and determine where they need to take action. In addition, when managing a larger fleet or multiple locations, manual checks can introduce more human errors into the process, unnecessarily leaving fully charged vehicles on charging stations.

The visual and audio smart alerts make it effortless for fleet operators to know immediately where they need to take action, allowing them to get the most out of their existing charging infrastructure. These real-time notifications enable immediate response and seamlessly fit into fleet attendants’ day-to-day operations, leading to increased operational efficiency and utilization rates. In addition, these visual alerts also eliminate language and technical barriers.

Powered by EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology, visual smart alerts are prompted by charging statuses to further simplify charging operations and improve infrastructure utilization rates. For example, while SmartPower works behind the scenes to load balance in real time, the in-field LED light alerts provide a visual cue, even at a distance. When a vehicle has finished charging, action is prompted immediately. Additionally, mobile alerts enable site managers to add another layer of efficiency through real-time mobile notifications. When used together, smart alerts seamlessly integrate into existing operations, and make it possible to charge more cars faster.

Early adoption data from an EverCharge fleet customer indicated a 41% charging efficiency increase through the in-field LED light installation within a year of installation. When combining in-field LED lights with mobile notifications, these smart alerts are designed to help customers realize even more operational efficiencies.

“This new approach will provide our customers, especially those who manage large fleets, with the ability to significantly scale their efficiency,” said Jeffrey Kinsey, VP of Engineering at EverCharge. “With these new real-time smart alerts, fleet and site managers won’t have to worry about the extra step of signing into an app each time they need a charging update. The notifications will simply be available to them through mobile alerts, and visually with the in-field LED lights, so they can take action right away.”

With EverCharge’s introduction of these visual and audio smart alerts, fleet operators will be able to significantly improve and scale their operational efficiency and allocate employee resources more effectively, further simplifying and optimizing their EV charging operations.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

