LINEV Systems® Deploys Advanced Contraband Detection Technology to Hubbard County Jail

PARK RAPIDS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step toward enhancing correctional facility security, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office has implemented the groundbreaking CLEARPASS® C.i. partial body scanner, developed by LINEV Systems® in Conroe, Texas, to prevent the smuggling of contraband such as narcotics and weapons into their jail.This advanced technology is part of a broader initiative to reduce illegal activity and protect inmates, staff, and the community.The CLEARPASSC.i. scanner is a next-generation, high-throughput, contactless threat detection system designed to identify concealed electronic, narcotic, and weapons contraband, including non-metallic and metallic objects.Unlike traditional security measures, CLEARPASSC.i. features two pioneering detection capabilities: DruGuard, a patented narcotics detection software and A-EYE, an AI-powered object detection and classification software which allows operators to detect and identify both external and internal contraband with unprecedented accuracy.Sheriff Cory Aukes explained that it has become necessary to use advanced contraband detection technology due to incidents of inmates smuggling drugs like fentanyl into the jail by hiding them in body cavities that cannot be searched without cause (Park Rapids Enterprise, 2024*).These drugs go undetected and can lead to widespread drug use and overdoses within the jail. The CLEARPASSC.i. is helping staff address and prevent these dangerous situations.“CLEARPASSC.i. was designed by our engineers with significant input from our clients who expressed a strong need for superior image quality in a small footprint,” said Scott Ortolani, Chief Operations Officer for LINEV Systems. “It’s the only scanner on the market that can be easily relocated, and we’re very proud of the high-quality images it produces.”Key features of the CLEARPASSC.i. scanner include:● DruGuardNarcotics Detection Algorithm: A sophisticated AI-powered system designed to identify internalized narcotics, enabling the detection of drugs that may be ingested or inserted into the body.● A-EYEFull Body Autodetection: A unique detection software that categorizes and color-codes objects on or within the body into four distinct groups: blue for electronics, green for clothing or accessories, orange for foreign objects, and red for threats/weapons.● Mobility & Flexibility: As the industry’s only portable scanner, CLEARPASSC.i. can easily transition between areas such as housing units, visitation zones, and intake, ensuring a versatile security solution across all facility operations.● ANSI Compliance: Fully compliant with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) guidelines, CLEARPASSC.i. is the exclusive partial-body scanner on the market. It meets these standards for optimal user safety and regulatory adherence.With its compact footprint, portability, and unmatched detection capabilities, the CLEARPASSC.i. scanner is set to revolutionize how correctional facilities, airports, and high-security environments handle contraband detection. By integrating DruGuard4, the industry's only automated drug detection software, and A-EYE, CLEARPASSC.i. delivers an unparalleled level of security without compromising on efficiency or compliance.This partnership between LINEV Systemsand the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office signals a significant leap forward in the battle against contraband smuggling within correctional facilities. Sheriff Aukes’ office is leading the way in utilizing advanced technology to meet the growing challenges of modern-day facility security.About LINEV SystemsLINEV SystemsUS, Inc. is a U.S. company with regional sales, service, manufacturing, and design resources dedicated to addressing market needs in North, Central and South American territories. The company boasts a wide range of security screening solutions, including Full and Partial Body Scanners , Cabinet X-ray Scanners, and Integrated Vehicle and Cargo Inspection Systems. Additionally, LINEV Systems’ expertise in X-ray imaging and advanced algorithm development is propelling sales of its non-destructive testing solutions in the fields of battery recycling and forensic pathology. Today, we live in a dynamic and turbulent world. LINEV Systemsis dedicated to creating innovative, smart solutions that aid in safety and ensure the well-being of us all.*Park Rapids Enterprise. (2024, September 11). To stop drug smuggling into jail, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office buys $172K scanner. Park Rapids Enterprise.

