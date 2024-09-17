Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Powers into Illinois With Unstoppable Momentum

Illinois Becomes the 12th State to Join Real American Beer’s National Expansion

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer, co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is expanding its footprint once again, making its long-anticipated launch in Illinois. After sweeping through key markets like Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin, and more, Illinois is now the 12th state to crack open a can of the most talked-about beer of the year.



Real American Beer’s arrival in Illinois is part of a nationwide rollout, with distribution secured through top wholesalers Lakeshore Beverage, Skeff Distributing and Superior Beverage, ensuring the brand reaches retailers, bars, and restaurants across the state. Additionally, Real American Beer will be available at major retailers such as Jewel Osco, Binny’s, and others, further solidifying its presence in the Illinois market.

“I’ve got some unforgettable memories from my time wrestling in this state—like the Rosemont Horizon in ‘85, where I defended the WWF Championship,” said Hulk Hogan. “Now, I’m back with Real American Beer, and we’re here to make history once again.”

To celebrate the Illinois launch, Real American Beer has planned an exciting three-day tour with Hulk Hogan leading the charge. Fans will have the chance to meet the team, enjoy beer samplings, and score exclusive Real American Beer merchandise at the locations outlined below. Adding to the excitement, the Real American RV is rolling through as part of the Real American Beer College Tailgate Tour, bringing the ultimate tailgate experience to Illinois. Packed with ice-cold beer, the RV will be ready to party at KAMS Bar on September 20 at 7:00 PM for a Tailgate Viewing Party​​.

Wednesday, September 18th

12:00 - 2:00 PM: Jewel Osco – 475 N. Nelson, New Lenox

3:30 - 5:30 PM: Kenwood Liquors – 10750 S. Cicero, Oak Lawn

9:00 - 11:00 PM: Parlay Lincoln Park – 950-52 W. Wrightwood, Chicago



Thursday, September 19th

12:00 - 2:00 PM: Woodman’s Market – 27555 IL-120, Lakemoor

3:00 - 5:00 PM: Jewel Osco – 16625 W. 159th, Lockport

8:00 - 10:00 PM: Joy District – 112-114 W. Hubbard, Chicago



Friday, September 20th

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Woodman’s Market– 151 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora

3:00 - 4:30 PM: County Market – 331 E. Stoughton St., Champaign

5:30 - 7:00 PM: Red Lion – 211 E. Green St., Champaign

7:00 - 9:00 PM: KAMS – 102 E. Green St., Champaign

Made with 100% North American malt and hops, Real American Beer is a full-flavored, crushable light lager at 4.2% ABV. It’s crisp, clean, easy-drinking, and packs only 4g of carbs.

Alongside the beer launch, exclusive merchandise is available for purchase online.

For full details on the Illinois launch, including where to buy Real American Beer and event information, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates and exclusive content.

