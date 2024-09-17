The Complete Set of 2024 International Codes® Is Now Available

The International Codes are a family of fifteen coordinated, modern building safety codes that help ensure the design and construction for the built environment are safe, sustainable and affordable

Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington D.C.– The International Code Council has published the 2024 International Residential Code® (IRC®) and the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code® (IECC®) which are now available in both digital and print formats, completing the set of the 2024 International Codes® (I-Codes). Made up of fifteen codes that cover many different aspects of building safety including plumbing, mechanical, structural and fire safety issues, these codes offer a comprehensive approach to sustainability, resiliency and affordability of the built environment.

This release of all the I-Codes represents the culmination of three years and thousands of hours of hard work and dedicated volunteer efforts by consensus members, subcommittee members and interested parties. These essential resources are invaluable for architects, builders, engineers, building owners and code officials who want to stay at the forefront of industry standards and best practices.

Significant changes to the 2024 IECC Residential and Chapter 11 of the IRC include additional efficiency package modifications. New appendix applications covering demand response, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar and electric readiness are also included in the latest edition of the IECC and IRC. The commercial provisions of the IECC now include requirements for renewable energy systems, considerations for thermal bridging and introduction of the Total System Performance Ratio (TSPR) as a method for mechanical system compliance.

“The 2024 I-Codes reflect countless hours of hard work from expert volunteers and committee members,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “It is because of their dedication that we are able to continue to update our codes to maintain the safety, sustainability and resiliency of our communities.”

The Code Council’s 2024 Certification Exams will officially begin launching on October 1, 2024, and are based on the 2024 I-Codes. Code Council certifications are widely recognized credentials that demonstrate an individual’s commitment to protecting public health, safety and welfare.

For more information on the 2024 I-Codes, visit here. Information on how to get involved in future codes, standards and guideline updates can be found here.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

