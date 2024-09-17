Devolutions Empowers IT Pros to Master Essential Skills, Increase Value Through Education and Community

New Devolutions Academy and Revamped Devolutions Force Platform Help IT Pros Keep Up With Digital Transformation and IT Security Advancements

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a quest to provide IT professionals with the insights and resources needed to navigate and embrace the ongoing evolution of technology, Devolutions today announced the launch of Devolutions Academy. This educational initiative empowers users with the skills required to use Devolutions’ software solutions most effectively. Devolutions Academy joins Devolutions Force 2.0 – a new expanded online community platform for users to share knowledge, earn rewards, access promotions, test beta products, and more. Together, Devolutions Academy and Devolutions Force 2.0 offer a powerful one-two punch, providing users with educational advancement and a community brain trust.



Devolutions keeps a close pulse on the state of the IT industry, including actively listening to its customers, hearing their concerns and taking regular steps to deliver the best solutions and customer service to meet their needs. In Devolutions’ recent “The State of IT Security for SMBs” report, which polled customers from across the globe on key issues, one of the notable themes uncovered was the importance of ongoing education for IT professionals. These two findings in particular demonstrate the need for continuous training:

With 78% of respondents concerned about cybersecurity, there's a growing focus on proactive measures. However, the ongoing prevalence of top threats like ransomware, phishing, and malware suggests that awareness hasn't yet led to effective action. Despite password security and phishing being the most popular training topics, these threats remain widespread, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing training.

While 80% of respondents consider themselves well protected, less than 60% employ essential security measures like password managers, two-factor authentication, or cybersecurity training. This disconnect between perception and reality can be a dangerous blind spot.

“We pride ourselves on not just providing effective software solutions – but also on our steadfast commitment to those on the front-lines ensuring data is safe and technology is doing its job, smoothly supporting the workforce,” said David Hervieux, Devolutions CEO. “Being an IT professional means staying up to date on the latest technologies and continuously enhancing one’s knowledge to drive automation, efficiency, and collaboration within the company. Our updated Devolutions Force platform is a vibrant community hub for the exchange of ideas – and our new Devolutions Academy offers specialized courses and training to empower our customers to master our products. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Devolutions Force 2.0 – A New and Improved Community Platform

In addition to providing a more robust platform and inviting interface, Devolutions Force 2.0 includes new features and activities, including:

Improved User Experience: Enhanced navigation and a modernized look while maintaining its core functionalities.

Enhanced navigation and a modernized look while maintaining its core functionalities. Community Challenges and Engagement: New opportunities for advocates to participate in training activities and connect with peers.

New opportunities for advocates to participate in training activities and connect with peers. Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration: Continued access to a comprehensive library of user-generated content, tips and best practices.

Continued access to a comprehensive library of user-generated content, tips and best practices. Recognition and Rewards: Opportunities to earn recognition and rewards for contributions and participation.

According to Patrick Damen, architect / consultant for PMD consultant, and user of the current Devolutions Force platform, “Devolutions Force is the place where people show their love for Devolutions solutions and Devolutions shows their love and respect for their customers. Sharing information and fun challenges – with an educational twist – keeps you coming back. I’m eager to see how the new platform will improve interaction.”

Current Devolutions customers can request to join Devolutions Force here.

Devolutions Academy – Expanding Horizons, Building Expertise

Devolutions Academy offers specialized courses and training allowing users to further enhance their skills and knowledge of Devolutions products. The academy aims to:

Enhance User Proficiency: Detailed tutorials, guides, and training materials to maximize understanding and utilization of Devolutions' tools and services.

Detailed tutorials, guides, and training materials to maximize understanding and utilization of Devolutions' tools and services. Facilitate Continuous Learning: Offers a range of courses and learning paths that cater to different skill levels, ensuring users can continuously expand their expertise.

Offers a range of courses and learning paths that cater to different skill levels, ensuring users can continuously expand their expertise. Promote Best Practices: Disseminate industry best practices and advanced techniques to help users effectively implement and manage Devolutions' solutions.



Devolutions Academy will be officially available September 30. To get a sneak peek of the platform, please visit https://devolutions.net/academy/.

For an exclusive guided tour of Devolutions Academy and Devolutions Force, register for this webinar, happening on October 16.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram; like its Facebook page; or subscribe to its YouTube channel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f56141e4-61d8-4919-863e-9b76d030fb81

Devolutions Academy & Devolutions Force 2.0 The new Devolutions Academy joins a revamped Devolutions Force to help IT pros unlock the full power of Devolutions products, with a collaborative community to apply knowledge and earn recognition.

