Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,241 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Official opening of new co-op homes in Kingston

Kingston, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to the official opening of 38 new co-operative homes, developed as an addition to Kingston Co-operative Homes. 

We invite members of the media to participate in tour of Kingston Co-operative Homes, which will take place from 11:00am - 11:30am EST, followed by remarks and refreshments, from 11:30am EST.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm EST 

Location: 

1336 Princess Street, Kingston Co-operative Homes
Community Room, Kingston Co-operative Homes

The event will be held in the Community Room and visitor parking is available throughout the co-operative property.


Dallas Alderson
Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada
613-715-3323
dalderson@chfcanada.coop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Official opening of new co-op homes in Kingston

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more