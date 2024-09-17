Micron Expands SSD Portfolio With New Crucial P310 2280 Gen4 SSD, Bringing High-Octane Performance To Gamers and Creators

Delivering massive 7,100 MB/s sequential read speeds for 40% faster performance than existing mainstream Gen4 SSDs at a price that is easy on the budget

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the availability of the Crucial® P310 2280 Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD), which offers two times faster performance than Gen3 SSDs1 and 40% faster performance than Crucial’s P3 Plus,2 giving gamers, students and creatives a boost in speed when they boot and use data-intensive applications. With capacities up to 2 terabytes (TB) and read and write speeds of 7,100 and 6,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) respectively,3 the P310 2280 SSD enables more customers than ever to gain access to gaming performance without paying gaming prices. This launch expands Micron’s P310 portfolio to address PCs, laptops and PlayStation 5, closely following the July launch of its award-winning Crucial P310 2230 SSD, which is targeted at users of handheld gaming consoles and mini PCs.



“Micron’s Crucial P310 2280 SSD delivers blazing fast gaming-level speeds, allowing users to do it all faster — from gaming to booting Windows to running multiple creative apps at the same time — without compromising on quality,” said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Architected with our advanced 3D NAND technology and optimized to deliver the utmost power efficiency, the 2280 SSD empowers everyone from gamers to creatives to squeeze more out of their battery life when using data-rich apps.”

The Crucial P310 2280 Gen4 SSD offers these benefits:

Sequential read speeds of 7,100 MB/s and write speeds of 6,000 MB/s.

Capacity options from 500 gigabytes to 1TB or 2TB, 4 allowing users to store more content without worrying about size or capacity.

allowing users to store more content without worrying about size or capacity. 20% faster performance in real-world tasks than other Gen4 SSDs booting Windows, starting applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, and loading seamless gameplay on PCs. 5

Random reads up to 1 million input/output operations per second (IOPS) and random writes up to 1.2 million IOPS.

Up to 40% better performance-to-power ratio, allowing users to get more done on a single charge.

Backward compatibility with Gen3 devices.

The SSD is available in a standard M.2 2280 form factor that offers an easy-to-install solution that customers can use to upgrade their existing laptops and extend device lifecycles rather than buying new ones. A version with a heatsink will be released in the coming months and is ideally suited for use with PlayStation 5 and desktop gaming PCs.

The P310 2280 Gen4 SSD is now available at crucial.com, as well as through select etailers, retailers and global channel partners, and it comes with a five-year warranty.6 For more information, visit https://www.crucial.com/ssd/p310/CT1000P310SSD8.

______________________

1 Speed comparison is between Crucial P310 published top speeds of 7,000 MB/s and the fastest published Gen3 speeds for NVMe SSDs, at 3,500 MB/s. Speed may vary.

2 Comparing sequential read of Crucial P3 Plus 2TB to Crucial P310 2TB as published in Micron’s official datasheets.

3 Typical input/output (I/O) performance numbers as measured using CrystalDiskMark® with command queue full and write cache enabled. A fresh-out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results.

4 Some storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage.

5 Based on PCMark 10® Benchmark test results comparing the Crucial P310 to Samsung 990 EVO and WD SN580 SSDs. Performance may vary.

6 Warranty valid for five years from the original date of purchase or before writing the maximum total bytes written (TBW) as published in the product datasheet and as measured in the product’s SMART data, whichever comes first.

