LPL Financial Expands to Tempe

Wealth management leader opens new home office to expand its talent base in the Southwest’s financial industry corridor

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC has expanded its national home offices with the opening of a 43,000-square-foot office in Tempe’s Marina Heights complex. The office will accommodate 300 employees by the end of 2024 with room for expansion next year.

The Tempe office will be a dedicated workplace for LPL teams that support client service and operations. Over the next two years, LPL expects to add an additional 700 jobs to the Tempe economy with career opportunities suited for rising professionals interested in developing rewarding careers in the rapidly expanding financial services sector.

“As one of the fastest growing firms in wealth management, LPL is investing in regions that are respected for cultivating and retaining top talent in our industry,” said Sara Dadyar, Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Tempe was a logical choice for our home office expansion, providing access to highly qualified professionals who share our client-centric approach to service and innovation.”

A Fortune 500 company with 8,500 employees, LPL Financial serves more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. Through its advisor network, LPL supports more than 4.5 million people with their financial advisory needs.

“LPL is building a robust team in financial services,” added Dadyar. “Here in Tempe and in our locations across the country, we’re delivering an employee experience that fosters a sense of belonging and empowers our people to thrive and succeed.” In addition to Tempe, LPL’s primary home office locations are in San Diego and Fort Mill, S.C.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

