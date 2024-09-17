Bitget brings DeBox (BOX) for initial listings in Innovation Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed DeBox (BOX) on its platform, expanding its offerings in the Innovation, SocialFi, and Web3 space. The listing is scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC), providing users with a new trading opportunity. Deposits for DeBox have already opened, and withdrawals will commence on September 17, 2024, at 13:00 (UTC).

The BOX/USDT trading pair will be available for users seeking to explore the social-focused aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. As part of the launch, Bitget has organized two activities to engage the community and reward early adopters. The first activity involves a PoolX airdrop, where users can lock SOL tokens to earn BOX rewards.

The locking period spans from September 16, 12:00 (UTC) to September 26, 12:00 (UTC). Pre-locking started on September 15, giving users a head start. A total of 1,400,000 BOX tokens are allocated for this airdrop, with both maximum and minimum locking limits of 400 SOL and 0.04 SOL, respectively. The distribution of BOX tokens will be proportional to the amount of SOL locked by each participant, relative to the total locked by all eligible participants. In addition, Bitget has launched a social giveaway for a prize pool of 240,000 BOX tokens. The promotion will run from September 16 to September 26, 2024.

DeBox positions itself as a comprehensive Web3 social platform, aiming to redefine social interaction in the blockchain space. Its focus on being the largest on-chain holding community and a next-generation social exchange places it at the forefront of social finance initiatives within the Web3 environment.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smartaer with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

