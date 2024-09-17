KFSHRC at the forefront of precision medicine and genomic therapies in Saudi Arabia and the region





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is integrating genomic profiling and pharmacogenomics into clinical practice. These enhancements transform patient care by offering more targeted, effective treatments for complex diseases, including cancer and rare genetic disorders.



Dr. Salah Baz, Head of Genomic Medicine at KFSHRC, stated: “We are witnessing a new era of personalized healthcare, where integrating genomic technologies into clinical practice allows us to tailor treatments to each individual, providing more accurate and effective care.” Addressing the C3 Summit, Davos of Healthcare in New York in a session on Precision Medicine, Dr. Baz showcased KFSHRC’s contributions to these cutting-edge medical practices.

The global market for precision diagnostics is projected to reach USD 163.88 billion by 2028, and much of that growth will be driven by advancements in oncology. In line with these trends, KFSHRC’s precision cancer therapies, including in-house production of clinical-grade CAR-T cells, have drastically reduced treatment delays, giving patients with aggressive cancers quicker access to life-saving therapies.

KFSHRC’s use of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) has been instrumental in diagnosing and treating rare genetic disorders, performing over 7,000 tests in 2023 and providing accurate diagnoses in over 50% of cases. This offered life-changing therapies to patients who had previously struggled with undiagnosed conditions. Additionally, KFSHRC achieved a 67% reduction in (WGS) costs, making this essential testing more accessible and affordable.

KFSHRC’s Clinical Pharmacogenomics Service tailors drug treatments to patients’ unique genetic profiles, reducing adverse reactions and optimizing effectiveness. Initially focused on six commonly prescribed medications, this service is expected to expand, further enhancing patient safety and treatment outcomes. KFSHRC is also addressing the challenge of genetic diversity in pharmacogenomics and is actively working to create a more inclusive genomic database to improve patient care in Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

