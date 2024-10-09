Blue Ink Media Solutions We're Overdosed Available on Amazon We're Overdosed Available on Barnes & Noble

"We're Overdosed": A Pharmacologist's Urgent Call to Action Against the Opioid Crisis

OAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the face of the devastating opioid crisis plaguing the United States, retired pharmacologist Barry I. Gold offers a compelling and timely exploration in his new book, " We're Overdosed ."This powerful narrative delves into the history of opium and its derivatives, tracing the evolution of opiates and morphine-like drugs. Gold, with his unique perspective gained through a distinguished career in pharmacology, sheds light on the science behind addiction and its treatment.We're Overdosed doesn't stop at historical context. Gold goes further, offering insightful analysis of the current opioid epidemic in the US. He proposes thoughtful solutions, including potential roles for government intervention in addiction treatment and drug management.We're Overdosed is not just a book; it's a call to action. The book is currently being adapted into a screenplay , aiming to translate Gold's vital message to a wider audience. This film adaptation has the potential to spark critical conversations about addiction, paving the way for a more informed and compassionate approach to this national crisis.About the Author:Gold brings a wealth of expertise to this critical topic. A retired pharmacologist with a distinguished career encompassing academia, pharmaceutical development, and scientific research, he combines his knowledge with a passion for public health.Join the conversation about addiction and its solutions. Explore the powerful message of "We're Overdosed" and stay tuned for updates on the book’s latest development. Barry Gold’s "We're Overdosed" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

We're Overdosed by Barry I. Gold

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.