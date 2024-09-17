Trend of Addiction to Protein Food and Innovation in Product Offerings in the Natural Feed Additives Market Will Strengthen the Sales: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The livestock industry in the USA plays a crucial role in developing new animal feeding solutions. As producers strive to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality animal products, they continually seek improved methods to enhance animal nutrition.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural Feed Additives market has an estimated market valuation of USD 8,368.9 Million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach a market valuation of USD 17,901.2 Million by 2034.



The mounting of awareness about the animal nutrition around the world will bolster the sales of Natural Feed Additives. As the animals age, they become prone to multiple health concerns including digestion health problems. Thus, it becomes required for pet guardians and livestock farmers to look for diets that help their family members maintain good health. Professional recommendations are influencing and driving market sales.

The increasing demand of protein in the diets of animals across the world especially in the developing countries has further enhanced the need to source for natural, safer and efficient feed ingredients. The customer is now more concerned with their health and therefore wants products from animals that have been feed on natural supplements and this has put pressure on producers to produce new products.

Brands must use competitive pricing strategies such as promotion, and seasonal discounts to achieve a higher market share. Alongside, the subscription model of selling such diets is likely to bolster the market in the forecast period of 2024 – 2034. These factors, combined, point to a significant growth in the Natural Feed Additives market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Natural Feed Additives Market Study:

Consumer specific solutions by key manufacturers creating a diversity in the sphere

Infusion of nutritional ingredients elevating the product quality and animal health

Demand of natural sources by end user industry forcing the key players for innovation

Increasing trend of consuming high quality livestock protein driving the demand of natural feed additives

Rising demand of functional feed ingredients enhancing the overall nutrition of animals

Plant based additives influencing the trend of effective and sustainable production of animal protein

“Brands that deliver convenience, value and quality to livestock farmers at competitive prices will have a competitive advantage and emerge as a leader in the industry”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Regional Insights into the Natural Feed Additives Market

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 USA 6.2 % Germany 5.7 % China 7.8 %

Who is winning?

The global competitive landscape in the natural feed additives industry has changed over the past few years due to the rise in the consumption of fisheries, attention of products manufacturing companies towards the nutrition of pets, livestock animals, research and innovation to enhance the efficiency of marine production and capacity. Companies are developing sustainable feed products with innovative solutions to maintain the market position and quality standards of products. These product solutions help the aquaculture farming industries to maintain and enhance the nutrition of different species across the globe. As the demand for animal protein increases, more and more, the need for nutrition and overall health of aquatic animals can significantly rise in upcoming years. To tackle this situation and meet the consumer industry demand manufacturers are coming up with new technologies and digital solutions that can help their consumers. Companies are consistently investing in the segments of research and development to new and the new products to increase their market presence.

Leading Manufacturers

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Co

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ForFarmers

Pestell Nutrition

BASF

Novozymes

CHR. Hensen

Tegasa

BRF Ingredients

Nutreco

Kemin Industries

Bentoli



For Instance,

Kemin aqua science the global leader in aquaculture feed additives launched the Pathorol brand for aqua cultural products to support a healthy hepatopancreas and digestive system of several breeds in April 2023.

In June 2023 Evonik, one of the key player in global business landscape fortified the existing brand Biolys® which is produced by means of fermentation to fulfil the essential amino acid requirements of animals.

Get valuable insights into the Global Natural Feed Additives Market:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Natural Feed Additives Market, presenting Historical Demand data for 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Natural Feed Additives Market based on Livestock Type, Form, Additive Type and Region. As per Livestock Type, the market has been categorized into Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture and Pets. As per Form, the market is categorized into Dry and Liquid. As per additive Type, the market is categorized into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Vitamins & Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes and Others.

Access the Full Report on Natural Feed Additives Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/natural-feed-additives-market

Key Segments of the Report

By Livestock:

By livestock industry has been categorised into Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture and Pets.

By Form:

Two different forms Dry and Liquid are included in the report.

By Additive Type:

Additive types like Prebiotics, Probiotics, Vitamins & Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes and Others are considered after an exhaustive research.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

