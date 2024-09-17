ACAMS Bolsters the Fight Against Financial Crime with the Launch of Hawaii Chapter

Chapter to Lead the Charge Against Illicit Finance in the Aloha State

Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to bolster the global fight against financial crime, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to ending illicit finance, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its 66th chapter worldwide - the Hawaii Chapter. The establishment of this chapter represents a significant step in fortifying Hawaii's defenses against financial crime, recognizing the archipelago's distinctive economic and geopolitical landscape.

The unveiling of the chapter – which provides a platform for local anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals to connect with the broader ACAMS community, was attended by more than 100 key industry representatives. The event featured in-depth discussions highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in Hawaii, particularly battling financial crimes that affect Hawaii such as customer due diligence and drug trafficking; emphasizing the role of the chapter in strengthening these alliances.

Speakers at the launch included:

Ryan Shiroma – Co-Chair ACAMS Hawaii Chapter, Central Pacific Bank

Kelly Uyeda – Co-Chair ACAMS Hawaii Chapter, First Hawaiian Bank

Clare E. Connors – U.S. Attorney, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Official in the State of Hawaii

John Tobon, CAMS – Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI)

Craig S. Nolan – Chief, White Collar Crimes, U.S. Attorney’s Office - Hawaii

Lynn Antolin – Special Agent, IRS-CI

Monica Gould – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Jessica Munoz – Ho’ola Na Pua

Leslie Nollie – Ho’old Na Pua

Maleka Ali, CAMS, CAMS-Audit – President, Arc-Serv, LLC

“The ACAMS Hawaii Chapter underscores the undeniable truth: collaboration is the cornerstone of the fight against financial crime,“ said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. “By uniting AFC professionals, the Hawaii Chapter will drive innovation in anti-financial crime strategies that will safeguard Hawaii’s financial system and protect its community.”

“The ACAMS Hawaii Chapter is a direct result of the true spirit of collaboration between AML professionals throughout the state of Hawaii and our law enforcement partners,” said ACAMS Hawaii Chapter Co-Chair, Ryan Shiroma, VP and BSA Officer, Central Pacific Bank.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege for us to help lead and grow this Chapter into the future as we continue to improve our abilities to collectively fight financial crime,” ACAMS Hawaii Chapter Co-Chair, Kelly Uyeda, Investigations Unit Manager, First Hawaiian Bank.

Learn more about the ACAMS Hawaii Chapter here .

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 110,000 members across 200+ jurisdictions and territories, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

Rose Dahlan ACAMS rdahlan@acams.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.