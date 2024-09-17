Veriff achieves iBeta Level 2 biometric liveness detection compliance

This new milestone upgrades liveness detection and delivers our global customers the highest standard in biometric security.

New York, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) and authentication provider, today announced it successfully completed the ISO/IEC 30107-3 iBeta Level 2 Compliance evaluation for biometric passive liveness detection.

As Veriff continues to evolve its defense shields against biometric fraud, the iBeta Level 2 compliance is an independent external validation to solidify that Veriff’s solution meets the highest standard of biometric security.

“We are proud of the latest developments in our machine learning models to enhance liveness detection performance. Through continuous innovation, we have strengthened our ability to analyze biometric information, such as facial features, to verify real-time user presence and detect biometric attacks more effectively,” said Geo Jolly, Lead Product Manager at Veriff. “These improvements also reduce the risk of falsely approving fraudulent biometric data, reinforcing our commitment to security and accuracy,” Jolly added.

Level 2 liveness detection testing focuses on the biometric system's ability to distinguish between a genuine living person and a fake representation (spoof) of their biometric data. These tests are designed to detect more sophisticated fraud attacks, such as tests with realistic dolls and 3D masks made of resin, latex, and silicone, and faces synthesized by digital imaging.

According to iBeta, it could not gain unauthorized access with the presentation attacks (PAs) and the Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) was 0%.

iBeta's testing aligns with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, which establishes a methodology for evaluating the resistance of biometric systems to presentation attacks. More information on iBeta’s ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection test methodology and confirmation letters are available here.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including online marketplaces, financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. Veriff provides advanced technology that combines AI-powered automation with reinforced learning from human feedback, deep insights, and expertise. Veriff is the partner of choice for organizations that need to rapidly and conveniently verify and safeguard users anywhere in the world.

