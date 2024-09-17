Trademark Monitoring Service Launches to Provide Complete Trademark Protection for Businesses

Comprehensive solution protects against trademark misuse and infringement

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent, a national leader in business services, today announced the launch of their Trademark Monitoring Service for small and medium-sized business owners. Businesses often struggle to navigate the complexities of trademark monitoring, leading to potential trademark misuse and infringement of intellectual property rights. Recognizing this challenge, Trademark Monitoring Service offers a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to safeguard their trademarks and seamlessly protect their brand identity.



What problem does Trademark Monitoring Service solve?

Trademark Monitoring Service simplifies the complex process of identifying and enforcing trademark infringement, allowing business owners to focus on growing their business. What would typically demand countless hours of research and analysis is now streamlined into automated monthly reports that are emailed and uploaded to the user-friendly Monitoring Dashboard. Here, users can access reports, customize monitoring preferences and easily manage their trademark portfolio in a single location.

Most services available today only search for conflicting trademarks. Trademark Monitoring service does that, along with scans for problematic company names, domain names and keywords. If threats are identified, users can hire Law on Call, another service offering from Northwest where a licensed Trademark Attorney can draft and send a cease and desist letter.

Trademark Monitoring benefits:

• Monthly monitoring reports: Customers will receive detailed reports on trademark activity, enabling proactive identification of potential conflicts.



• Monitoring dashboard in client portal: Access to a user-friendly dashboard for real-time insights into customer’s trademark portfolio.



• Cease and desist fulfillment: Streamline the enforcement process with our efficient one-click cease and desist fulfillment by hiring a licensed Trademark attorney at Law on Call.



• Robust monitoring capabilities: Trademark Monitoring, Keyword Monitoring, Domain Monitoring, and Company Monitoring for comprehensive protection.

Trademark Monitoring service is exclusively available to new and existing Northwest Registered Agent clients. Sign up for Trademark Monitoring Service today and get your first 3-months free. After the free trial, the service is just $14 per month.

Northwest is pleased to be able to offer a comprehensive trademark monitoring package at an affordable rate with exceptional customer service support backed by their money-back satisfaction guarantee.

