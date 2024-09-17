Submit Release
Tolentino: Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on human trafficking, other illegal activities linked to POGOs

PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release
September 17, 2024

Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on human trafficking, other illegal activities linked to POGOs
By Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Siguro, an advice to counsel [and] resource persons here. While you are aware of the rules of the Senate just mentioned by the good chairperson, attorneys present, you should be aware of the Canons of Professional Responsibility in this jurisdiction, especially Canon Number 10, I quote, "a lawyer owes candor, fairness, and good faith to the investigating body." Which would mean that a lawyer, when dealing with an investigating body such as the Senate Committee, a lawyer must act with truthfulness, honesty, and should not mislead the investigating officers. This includes avoiding any false representations withholding information or engaging in other deceptive tactics.

Further, a lawyer shall always exert effort and consider his duty to assist in the speedy and efficient administration of justice.

Siguro maliwanag naman yan, just for the record.

