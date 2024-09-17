Tolentino: Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on human trafficking, other illegal activities linked to POGOs

PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on human trafficking, other illegal activities linked to POGOs

By Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino Siguro, an advice to counsel [and] resource persons here. While you are aware of the rules of the Senate just mentioned by the good chairperson, attorneys present, you should be aware of the Canons of Professional Responsibility in this jurisdiction, especially Canon Number 10, I quote, "a lawyer owes candor, fairness, and good faith to the investigating body." Which would mean that a lawyer, when dealing with an investigating body such as the Senate Committee, a lawyer must act with truthfulness, honesty, and should not mislead the investigating officers. This includes avoiding any false representations withholding information or engaging in other deceptive tactics. Further, a lawyer shall always exert effort and consider his duty to assist in the speedy and efficient administration of justice. Siguro maliwanag naman yan, just for the record.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.