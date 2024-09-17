PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Cayetano pushes PHIVOLCS Modernization Act for improved disaster response Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is pushing for a comprehensive plan to strengthen the capabilities of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), emphasizing the urgent need to upgrade the agency's resources to better prepare the country for natural disasters. "We should really give all the effort for this modernization bill. It will help us in the long run," he said. Filed on Monday, September 16, 2024, Senate Bill No. 2825 under Committee Report No. 322 proposes the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act. This bill aims to upgrade the agency's tools and infrastructure, enhance its research and public outreach, and expand its monitoring capabilities. The measure will help PHIVOLCS "to advance (its) research and development capabilities by adopting a systematic approach and integrating all developed methodologies focused on the improvement of vital operations and specialized functions and services." These efforts are designed to strengthen the country's disaster preparedness and management for events like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, ultimately making the public safer and better informed. At a Senate Committee on Science and Technology hearing last February, committee chair Cayetano emphasized the need to equip PHIVOLCS with advanced systems to improve the agency's operational standards. "It's time we modernize and we put the money there. We just stop talking about it and just do it because we are a country that is vulnerable to disasters and calamities," he said. The senator also said modernizing PHIVOLCS will assist the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in its infrastructure programs. "Hazard mapping will aid everyone in construction, including where to build and where not to build new roads," he said. "Kung walang guide ang DPWH sa earthquake hazard maps, hindi natin alam kung ang ginagawa nilang bridges, covered courts, and buildings are on areas that are dangerous," he added. Aside from upgrading PHIVOLCS' technological capabilities, the bill also prioritizes improving public information on disaster risks and strengthening coordination with other government agencies and stakeholders. "It shall include continuous sharing of information with LGUs and other stakeholders that will help in disaster planning, preparation, and disaster mitigation, among others," the bill states. The bill is set to be further discussed on the Senate floor. Cayetano, isinusulong ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act para sa mas epektibong tugon sa mga sakuna Isinusulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang isang komprehensibong plano na palakasin ang kakayahan ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Aniya, kailangang nang i-upgrade ang kakayahan at mga kagamitan ng ahensya para mas maihanda ang bansa sa anumang natural na sakuna. "We should really give all the effort for this modernization bill. It will help us in the long run," sabi niya. Inihain nitong Lunes, September 16, 2024, ang Senate Bill No. 2825 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 322, na naglalayong i-modernize ang PHIVOLCS. Naglalayong i-upgrade ng panukalang batas na ito ang mga kagamitan at imprastruktura ng ahensya, paigtingin ang kanilang pananaliksik at pakikipag-ugnayan sa publiko, at palawakin ang kanilang kakayahan sa momonitor ng mga sakuna. Ayon sa panukala, makatutulong ang batas na ito sa pagpapalago ng kakayahan ng PHIVOLCS sa pananaliksik at pag-unlad sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng systematic approach at developed methodologies na nakatuon sa pagpapabuti ng kanilang operasyon at mga special services. Layunin ng hakbang na ito na palakasin ang kahandaan ng bansa sa mga sakuna tulad ng lindol, pagsabog ng bulkan, at tsunami. Bukod dito, nais rin nitong gawing mas ligtas at mas may alam ang publiko tungkol sa anumang natural na sakuna. Sa isang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology nitong Pebrero, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na bigyan ng makabago at advanced na sistema ang PHIVOLCS upang mapabuti ang operasyon nito. "It's time we modernize and we put the money there. We just stop talking about it and just do it because we are a country that is vulnerable to disasters and calamities," wika niya. Idinagdag ng senador na makatutulong ang modernisasyon ng PHIVOLCS sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) para sa infrastructure projects nito. "Hazard mapping will aid everyone in construction, including where to build and where not to build new roads," wika niya. "Kung walang guide ang DPWH sa earthquake hazard maps, hindi natin alam kung ang ginagawa nilang bridges, covered courts, and buildings are on areas that are dangerous," dagdag niya. Bukod sa pag-upgrade ng teknolohiya ng PHIVOLCS, layunin din ng batas ang pagpapabuti ng pagpapakalat ng impormasyon sa publiko tungkol sa mga panganib ng sakuna at pagpapalakas ng koordinasyon sa iba pang mga ahensya at stakeholder ng gobyerno. "It shall include continuous sharing of information with LGUs and other stakeholders that will help in disaster planning, preparation, and disaster mitigation, among others," ayon sa panukala. Nakatakdang talakayin pa sa Senado ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act.

