Gray Media Announces Broadcast Partnership With the New Orleans Pelicans

GROUNDBREAKING RIGHTS DEAL WILL DISTRIBUTE PELICANS GAMES FREE OVER-THE-AIR TO OVER 4 MILLION HOMES ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES









NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gray Media, in partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans, announces a transformative media rights deal to bring every non-national Pelicans NBA game to 4.1 million households through a new soon-to-be launched multi-state distribution venture called Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network anchored by Gray’s New Orleans television station WVUE (FOX 8 Local First).

The new network will broadcast free, over-the-air and be made available on a variety of pay-TV platforms through Gray’s television stations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Alexandria, Louisiana; Gray’s television stations in Biloxi, Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Meridian, Mississippi; and Gray’s Mobile, Alabama television station.

By moving the Pelicans games to Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, the team will be available to increase its reach by 16 times over the team’s reach through its previous distribution arrangement with a non-broadcast regional sports network.

“Gray Media is thrilled to be able to leverage our resources to connect our loyal viewers with the growing number of Pelicans fans across the Gulf South,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer, Gray Media. “The Pelicans are putting their fans first as now all fans will have the ability to watch the games free over-the-air or through any basic cable, satellite service, or streaming provider that carries the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network.”

“This partnership with Gray Media represents our commitment to our fans, community, and partners across Louisiana and the Gulf South,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “Our focus has been to make Pelicans games accessible to as many fans as possible, and this deal means that Pelicans games will now be available to millions of more fans with this free, over-the-air broadcast product.”

“Fans in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf Coast are ready for Pelicans basketball to be available to them subscription free,” said Mikel Schaefer, Vice President and General Manager, WVUE-TV. “We saw how much fans wanted this last season when the ten Pelicans games we broadcast had the highest ratings ever for the team.”

“Providing the best overall fan experience and accessibility to the team remains our number one priority,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “This new media deal delivers Pelicans coverage to a much larger audience throughout Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast. We are thrilled to partner with Gray Media to bring premier access and unique team content to our fans.”

In New Orleans, WVUE will air at least eight Pelicans regular season games and all available post-season games, with the remaining regular season games airing on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. The first New Orleans Pelicans game will air live on WVUE and simulcast on GCSEN Wednesday October 23rd at 7 p.m. when the Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls. The map below denotes the geographic reach of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

About the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network:

The Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network aims to be the Gulf Coast’s premier regional broadcast network featuring the area’s best sporting events past and present. The network combines the region’s rich sports history with today’s premier sporting events.

The network is based out of WVUE-TV FOX 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Living up to the station’s brand “Local First,” the area’s most watched news, FOX 8 News, delivers more original content, live breaking stories, and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to viewers. All on the platform of your choice: on-air, online, social media and streaming TV devices.

# # #

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.