VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VAST (very small aperture terminal) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.92 billion in 2023 to $12.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to remote connectivity needs, emergency and disaster response, rural and remote broadband access, maritime and aviation communication, military and defense applications.

The VAST (very small aperture terminal) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing maritime and aviation demand, digital inclusion initiatives, cybersecurity and data protection, l-band and ka-band expansion, emergency response and disaster recovery.

The increased use of commercial satellites is expected to propel the growth of the VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market going forward. A commercial satellite, also known as a private satellite, is a type of artificial satellite used for various commercial purposes, primarily telecommunications, earth observation, broadcasting, and remote sensing. VSAT, or Very Small Aperture Terminal, is a technology commonly used in commercial satellites to establish two-way communication links between remote sites or users and a central hub or network. VSAT systems are popular in the commercial satellite industry for various applications, primarily due to their efficiency, scalability, and ability to provide reliable connectivity.

Key players in the VAST (very small aperture terminal) market include Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Inmarsat Global Limited, Viasat Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., ST Engineering iDirect, Bharti Airtel, VT iDirect Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment (EMC), SpeedCast International Limited, Advantech Co. Ltd., Newtec, Tatanet, Polarsat Inc., China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Satellite Systems and Telecommunications Consulting, Satcom Direct Inc., Intelsat General Corporation, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Eutelsat S.A., KVH Industries Inc., Satcube AB, Sky and Space Global Ltd., Thaicom Public Company Limited, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C., X2nSat Inc.

Major companies operating in the VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market are focused on introducing next-generation VSAT antenna systems to gain a competitive edge in the market. Next-generation VSAT antenna systems are advanced satellite communication systems that provide high-speed broadband connectivity to various industries, including maritime, aviation, and land-based applications.

1) By Type: Standard VSAT, USAT

2) By Solution: Equipment, Support Services, Connectivity Services

3) By Platform: Land VSAT, Maritime VSAT, Airborne VSAT

4) By Frequency: Ku-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band, C-Band, L-Band, S-Band, Multi-Band

5) By Verticals: Healthcare, Energy And Power, Education, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Telecommunications, Maritime, Other Verticals

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vsat (very small aperture terminal) market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The VSAT (very small aperture terminal) are used to transmit and receive data, voice, and video signals over a satellite communication network. The VSAT refers to a satellite communications system that provides a tiny-sized earth station that contains a two-way ground station. That transmits and receives data from satellites, and this technology is capable of up-linking and down-linking communication.

