WOOFi Launches Stake Surge Offering Exclusive Token Airdrops for Stakers

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , the omnichain decentralized exchange platform featuring swaps, is thrilled to announce the launch of Stake Surge, a groundbreaking feature designed to reward WOOFi stakers with exclusive token airdrops. Starting next week, participants will have the chance to earn tokens from ecosystem grants and partnerships, based on their Surge Score.



Stake Surge allows WOOFi stakers to earn more than just protocol fees and fee discounts on WOOFi Pro. Now, they’ll also receive periodic airdrops from grants and ecosystem partners. The higher the Surge Score during the campaign, the greater the share of the rewards. The score can be boosted by staking more $WOO or completing tasks to unlock multiplier effects.

"We’ve built Stake Surge to add even more value for our community and ecosystem partners. Through our Innovation Hub, projects will have the opportunity to showcase their products to our most dedicated WOO stakers, creating a win-win where partners gain exposure and stakers earn more rewards," said Ben Yorke, VP of the WOO Ecosystem.

With more than $2.16 million secured through grants, Stake Surge aims to deliver significant rewards to the WOOFi community. The first campaign will distribute 60,000 $OP tokens to stakers.

The Stake Surge feature will be released on September 25.

For more information, please visit WOOFi

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $42B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.

The collaboration between WOOFi, WOO Innovation Hub and its ecosystem partners does not indicate in any way that WOOFi provides or will provide financial services. WOOFi does NOT endorse, guarantee, or provide advice for any products or services of its business partners. This cooperation shall in no event be interpreted as an assurance or guarantee for the airdrop of any tokens, whether presently existing or to be generated in the future, on WOOFi or any associated platforms, nor does it imply any commitment from WOOFi to airdrop any tokens on its platforms or others. The decision to airdrop any tokens is governed by and subject to a series of separate criteria and procedures, independent of this cooperation or business partnership.

This new product offering is not an indication of guaranteed success or profitability for either WOOFi, WOO Innovation Hub, or any of its business partners. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.