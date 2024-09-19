Tiaraa Lite - A Ganges Retreat Unveils Its New Tranquil Haven in Rishikesh

Tiaraa Lite - A Ganges Retreat in Rishikesh offers unmatched luxury and peace amidst nature's beauty.” — MD Sidharth Goel

RISHIKESH, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiaraa Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the sign-up of Tiaraa Lite - A Ganges Retreat, a luxurious yet serene 3-star property located amidst the tranquil beauty of Rishikesh. Offering 34 well-appointed rooms with modern amenities, the retreat promises a blend of luxury, spirituality, and adventure, making it an ideal destination for leisure and spiritual travellers.Located just minutes from major attractions like Lakshman Jhula and Shivpuri Rafting Point, Tiaraa Lite boasts stunning views of both mountains and cityscapes, allowing guests to enjoy the best of nature and modern comfort. The property offers various room categories, including the luxurious hotel offering multiple room categories with balcony & mountain views.The resort is equipped with premium facilities, such as a multi-cuisine restaurant, a swimming pool, a spa, a kids' play area, and more. It also offers excellent event and conference spaces, including a 3,500 sq. ft. open lawn for weddings and large gatherings."We are thrilled to introduce Tiaraa Lite - A Ganges Retreat to Rishikesh. This property encapsulates the core of Tiaraa Hotels, providing a peaceful escape where guests can experience unmatched luxury amidst the splendour of nature," said Sidharth Goel, Managing Director of Tiaraa Hotels & Resorts.Speaking on the broader vision for this property, Abhishek Mittal, CEO of Tiaraa Hotels & Resorts, shared, "Our goal with Tiaraa Lite is to redefine 3-star hospitality in Rishikesh by seamlessly blending luxury with the spiritual and adventurous spirit of the city. We aim to create an unparalleled experience for every traveller."Tiaraa Lite - A Ganges Retreat is easily accessible from Delhi, with the nearest airport in Dehradun, ensuring convenience for guests looking for a serene retreat or an adventurous getaway.For further inquiries, contact:Website: www.tiaraahotels.com

