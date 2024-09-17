Little Cube by Planddo Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Little Cube

Innovative Pet Backpack Design Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Products

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Little Cube by Planddo Co., Ltd. as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Little Cube's innovative design within the pet care industry.Little Cube's award-winning design addresses current trends and needs in the pet care market, offering a practical solution for pet owners seeking comfortable and secure outdoor experiences with their furry companions. The backpack's unique features, such as its 20-degree angle and effortless straps, align with industry standards and practices while providing enhanced functionality and user benefits.The Little Cube pet backpack stands out in the market with its patented trapezoidal 20-degree angle and exclusive effortless straps, which distribute 20 percent of the load and shift the center of gravity to the owner's back. This innovative design reduces pet anxiety and restlessness by providing a stable and comfortable carrying experience. The backpack's versatile features, including a soothing window, black mesh cover, and removable bottom tray, cater to various scenarios and moments shared between owners and pets.Planddo Co., Ltd.'s success in the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as motivation for the brand to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in pet care product design, fostering the development of solutions that prioritize pet comfort, safety, and owner convenience.Little Cube was designed by Tsung Te Sun, Pin Yun Su, Tzu Lin Chan, Hung Yan Liou, and the talented team at Planddo Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Planddo Co., Ltd.Established in 2013, Planddo Co., Ltd. is Taiwan's premier pet food brand, guided by the mission of providing better nutrition for fur kids to age gracefully with their owners. The company takes pride in creating and producing top-of-the-line, wholesome, and safe pet food, pet supplies, and supplements. Planddo Co., Ltd.'s manufacturing facility, located in Taoyuan, is the first pet food factory in Taiwan to obtain ISO14001 environmental management certification, reflecting their commitment to quality and sustainability.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

