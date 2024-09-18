Direct Selling Global Market 2024 To Reach $252.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

Direct Selling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct selling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $183.41 billion in 2023 to $194.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution, rise in the use of online tools, rising awareness regarding health and beauty, rising internet penetration support direct selling, and rapid growth in social media.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Direct Selling Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The direct selling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $252.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improving customer engagement, adoption of e-commerce and online sales, personalizing marketing strategies and customer interactions, growing consumer demand for sustainable solutions, and increasing disposable incomes.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Direct Selling Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Direct Selling Market

The increasing demand for e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the direct selling market going forward. The e-commerce industry refers to the economy sector that involves buying and selling goods and services over the internet. The increasing demand for e-commerce is due to cost efficiency, social media influence, improved logistics, and changes in consumer behavior. Direct selling provides valuable data on customer preferences, buying behaviors, and feedback, which can be used to optimize e-commerce strategies, such as personalized marketing and product recommendations.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Direct Selling Market Share?

Key players in the direct selling market include Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., Isagenix International LLC, Telecom Plus PLC, Belcorp Corporation, Natura and Co Holding SA, Avon Products Inc., Primerica Inc., Forever Living Products International Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Atomy Co Ltd., Medifast Inc., eXp World Holdings Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., USANA Health Science Inc., Juice Plus+ Company LLC, Betterware de México SAPI de CV, PM International AG, Scentsy GB PTY Ltd., DXN Holdings Bhd, Rodan & Fields LLC, Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co KG.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Direct Selling Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the direct selling market are focused on developing innovative products, such as AI chat agents, to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and provide tailored solutions based on individual customer preferences and behaviors. An AI chat agent is an artificial intelligence-powered conversational agent or chatbot designed to engage in natural language interactions with users, typically to provide customer service, information, or other interactive functionalities.

How Is The Global Direct Selling Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Single-Level marketing, Multi-Level marketing

2) By Application: Wellness, Cosmetics, Household Goods, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Individual Customers, Commercial Customers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Direct Selling Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the direct selling market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the direct selling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Direct Selling Market Definition

Direct selling is a method of marketing and retailing goods and services directly to consumers in their homes or any other location away from permanent retail premises. This approach involves a direct sales representative or consultant who sells products and services through personal presentations, demonstrations, and other methods without using a fixed retail location.

Direct Selling Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global direct selling market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Direct Selling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on direct selling market size, direct selling market drivers and trends, direct selling market major players, direct selling competitors' revenues, direct selling market positioning, and direct selling market growth across geographies. The direct selling market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

