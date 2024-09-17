Multi-Factor Authentication Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2030

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global multi-factor authentication market size was valued at $10,300 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $40,000 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2030.North America is predicted to lead the multi-factor authentication market throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements, proliferation of smartphones, enhanced network connectivity, and high adoption rate of digital services are a number of the key factors supplementing the expansion of the regional market. Moreover, growing cases of cyber-attacks are triggering the adoption of multi-factor authentication solutions in North America. Presence of major technology players such as CA Technologies; Symantec Corporation; Vasco Data Security International, Inc.; and RSA Security LLC is anticipated to assist the market in North America to realize tremendous traction over the forecast period. The expansion of the market in North America can primarily be attributed to the presence of key multi-factor authentication market trends, investments and innovations, strict regulatory environment, and technology adoption rates.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13118 In term of design, multi-factor authentication solutions are non-intrusive and it has no impact on the rest of organization's digital infrastructure and digital services, thereby creating a high secure operation. In addition, modern multi-factor authentication solutions are available to organizations in the form of APIs that can be integrated seamlessly with the organization’s login pages. This flexibility and feasibility of multi-factor authentication solutions promise great opportunities for future growth of the multi-factor authentication market.With a sudden rise in cyber-based attacks, during the pandemic the demand for multi-factor authentication market growth has increased, creating a higher profit margin. As per a study published by the security solutions provider F5 Labs, an 220% increase in the number of phishing attacks were reported since the first phase of lockdowns started in many countries. Such instances provoked more businesses to enhance their current security infrastructure. Furthermore, with work from home and remote working culture grew in popularity, the world witnessed a sudden surge in cyber-criminal activities that targeted many organizations and their customers. As a result, demand for better security of critical corporate assets increased, and the Multi-factor authentication industry grew during the pandemic.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13118 Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Microsoft, Broadcom, Onespan, Okta, Micro Focus, Thales, Rsa Security, Duo Security (Cisco), Ping Identity, Hid Global.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy authentication type, in 2020 the password authentication is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, password less authentication is expected to witness highest growth rate during the multi-factor authentication market forecast period.On the basis of model type, the two-factor segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the multi-factor with four-factor authentication is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the services is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast periodOn the basis of end user, the BFSI sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region wise, the multi-factor authentication industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Trending Reports:Cricket Analysis Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2732 Gaming Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15199 Communication Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14622 Yacht Management Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47240 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

