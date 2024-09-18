Dulaglutide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dulaglutide Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow from $3.87 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dulaglutide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.87 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, increasing utilization, increasing research and development investments, increased focus on chronic diseases, and growth in personalized medicine.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dulaglutide Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dulaglutide market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing clinical trials, rising obesity rates, rising aging population, growing telemedicine services, growing endocrinology clinics, and growing use of electronic health records.

Growth Driver Of The Dulaglutide Market

The increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the dulaglutide market going forward. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition where the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't produce enough insulin, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. The increase in type 2 diabetes is due to rising rates of obesity, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles. Dulaglutide helps manage type 2 diabetes by enhancing insulin secretion and reducing glucagon levels in response to food intake, which lowers blood sugar levels.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Dulaglutide Market Growth?

Key players in the dulaglutide market include Merck And Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Biocon Limited, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Insulet Corporation, Nicholas Piramal India Limited, IPCA Laboratories Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ypsomed Holding AG, Wockhardt Limited, MannKind Corporation, Bioton S.A., Midas Pharma GmbH, Senova Technology Co. Ltd., Enomark.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Dulaglutide Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the dulaglutide market are focused on developing innovative products, such as anti-diabetic drugs, to meet the increasing demand for effective treatments for managing diabetes mellitus. Anti-diabetic drugs are medications that manage and treat diabetes mellitus by regulating blood sugar levels through mechanisms like increasing insulin sensitivity, stimulating insulin production, or slowing glucose absorption from the digestive tract.

How Is The Global Dulaglutide Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Syringe Pen, Multi-Dose Bottles

2) By Application: Medical Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Clinical Research

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dulaglutide Market

North America was the largest region in the dulaglutide market in 2023. The regions covered in the dulaglutide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dulaglutide Market Definition

Dulaglutide is a medication used to manage blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes. It is a type of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which works by mimicking the action of the natural hormone GLP-1. Dulaglutide is administered via subcutaneous injection, typically once a week.

Dulaglutide Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dulaglutide market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dulaglutide Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dulaglutide market size, dulaglutide market drivers and trends, dulaglutide market major players, dulaglutide competitors' revenues, dulaglutide market positioning, and dulaglutide market growth across geographies.

