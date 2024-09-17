Residence H by Chen Li An Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Residence H

Taipei-based Interior Designer Chen Li An Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Residential Space Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Residence H by Chen Li An as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in this residential space, positioning it among the best in the industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Residence H within the interior design landscape. This recognition underscores the design's alignment with current trends, its advancement of industry standards, and its practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike, showcasing the value of innovative and well-executed interior design.Residence H stands out for its unique fusion of the homeowner's childhood memories with a modern, streamlined design that echoes the smooth flow of music. The spacious double entrance, conversion of a leaky water tower into an open-air courtyard, and the creation of a display space by the staircase with a ceiling extending to sunlight-filled large windows are just a few of the remarkable features that set this design apart. The earthy tones of the interior palette reflect the lush natural surroundings, while the abundance of windows extending to the outdoor patios represents the fusion of vitality and creativity, bringing new possibilities to the house.The Silver A' Design Award for Residence H serves as an inspiration for Chen Li An and her team at caps_A design studio to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition reinforces their commitment to creating spaces that not only meet functional needs but also evoke emotions and enhance the lives of those who inhabit them. It sets the stage for future projects that will undoubtedly continue to innovate and elevate the interior design industry.Residence H was brought to life through the talents of Li-An Chen, the lead designer and founder of caps_A design studio.Interested parties may learn more about Residence H and explore its unique features at:About Chen Li AnLi-An Chen is an interior designer based in Taipei, Taiwan. After studying 3D animation and visual communication design at Shih Chien University, Chen approached spatial design from a visual design perspective, participating in various residential and commercial space projects. To further her understanding of the relationship between people and space, she studied at the University of the Arts London before establishing caps_A design studio in Taiwan in 2020.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and accessibility standards compliance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. It aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interioraward.com

