The Dental Lounges Offering Comprehensive Dental Care in Wimbledon and Earlsfield

UK’s leading dental practice, The Dental Lounges announces the expansion of their services catering to private and NHS patients.

Acknowledging the challenges people face in accessing affordable dental care, we are happy to invite NHS and private patients to both our clinics and offer affordable dental care solutions.” — Chirage Patel

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Lounges, a trusted leader in oral healthcare, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting both NHS and private patients, offering a wider range of care options to meet the increasing need for affordable, quality dental treatment in the UK.

This decision comes at a critical time, as many UK residents face difficulties accessing NHS dental services. Recent reports show that 90% of dental practices across the country are not accepting new NHS patients, leaving many struggling to find essential care.

With the NHS dental system under strain due to funding challenges and rising patient demand, The clinic is committed to providing a solution by opening its doors to all patients. This expansion reflects our dedication to ensuring everyone has access to timely, comprehensive dental treatment, regardless of their circumstances.

Recognising a Widening Gap in Dental Services

At The Dental Lounges, everyone is welcome for consultations about their dental needs and oral health. Dentist in Wimbledon creates a comfortable environment to ease their experience.

The Dental Lounges owner Chirag Patel shares, “We understand the challenges residents are facing in accessing affordable dental care, especially within the NHS system. At The Dental Lounges, we're committed to bridging this gap by offering our services to both private and NHS patients. Our goal is to make quality dental care accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation."

Chirag Patel’s people-first approach and expertise in dental care have been instrumental in establishing the practice's reputation in both locations. Led by Patel, the team of skilled dentists and oral care professionals is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of treatment.

Under the founder's leadership, the practice has become a trusted name in the dental industry, known for its innovative approach to patient care.

The dental clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities provide the following treatments;

Cosmetic Dentistry: The clinic has expertise in enhancing smile with composite bonding, dental bridges, crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, and Invisalign. In-house offer hygienist treatments and Invisalign fillings to make their teeth look healthier than before.

General Dentistry: Patients can visit the clinic to restore and maintain their oral health with fillings, RCTs, dentures, and tooth decay treatments.

Special Treatment: Patients will get access to dental implants Wimbledon experts at The Dental Lounges. In addition to implants, their special treatment services include CT Scans, TMD Treatment, and “Smile In a Day” restorative service.

Dental Braces: Dental experts led by Dr. Chirag Patel offer teeth straightening treatment along with Invisalign braces to fix overbites, underbites, and crowding.

With expertise in oral and facial anatomy, dentists and experts at the clinic provide anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, lip fillers, and facial rejuvenation fillers. These treatments will help rejuvenate and re-energize the face and skin, augmenting dental health and aesthetics.

Emphasis of Clinic Environment and Aesthetics

The practice's unique approach to dental care is centred on creating a relaxed and comfortable environment for patients. The clinic understands that visiting the dentist can be stressful for many people, and they have taken steps to minimise anxiety and discomfort. The practice's modern facilities, soothing ambiance, and friendly staff contribute to a positive and welcoming experience.

Dr. Chirag Patel adds, "At The Dental Lounges, we believe that visiting the dentist should be a stress-free experience. Our modern facilities, soothing ambiance, and friendly staff are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for our patients."

Finance Options Available to Make Treatment Easier of the Pocket

The clinic has treatment finance options available to patients subject to fulfilling a few conditions. The treatment loans are provided by Dental Finance, facilitating interest-free loans. The financing is connected to treatment quotes, which are personalised for every client.

In addition to dental treatments, interest-free flexible payment plans are also available for Invisalign.

The clinic offer their services in two locations, Wimbledon and Earlsfield. Visit 92 High Street, Wimbledon, SW19 5EG to avail their services.

