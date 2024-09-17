5G Base Station Market size is Projected to Reach $190.78 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 37.3%

5G Base Station Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 5G base station market size was valued at $8.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $190.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2030.The global 5G base station market is attributed to the rising adoption of 5G IoT ecosystem & critical communication services, the growing demand for high-speed data with low latency, and the rise of interconnected devices. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in smart infrastructure solutions are predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market. However, the rising government regulations related to network radiation hamper the market growth to some extent.Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14256 By region, the Asia-Pacific region led the trail in 2020, generating more than one-third of the global 5G base station market. The region is expected to maintain its leadership status and grow at the fastest CAGR of 41.0% by the end of 2030. The report also includes the analysis of other regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.The key market players examined in the global 5G base station market report include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Marvell, NEC Corporation, Airspon Network Inc., Samsung, and Qualcomm Incorporated. These market players have made several strategies including mergers, expansion, partnership, acquisition, collaboration, and others to gain a leading position in the industry.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14256 Key Industry Developments -October 2023: Bromsgrove-based JET Connectivity launched world’s first permanently deployable floating 5G base station in Grimsby (UK), to help connect an operational offshore wind farm.September 2023: BLiNQ Networks partnered with EdgeQ for a powerful hardware and software collaboration. Through this partnership, they will launch the PCW-400i, their advanced 5G small cell base station, designed to enable new Industry 4.0 use cases in a very cost-effective way.March 2023: Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a global designer and manufacturer of end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, collaborated with Nokia Corporation, to integrate its passive antenna technology with Nokia’s 5G Massive MIMO radios, in a compact design to further enhance 5G base station capabilities.February 2023: Fujitsu launched the new 5G vRAN solution combining Fujitsu’s virtualized CU (vCU) and virtualized DU (vDU) with NVIDIA’s GPU technology. With this new solution, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the global expansion of the open 5G network in cooperation with telecom operators including NTT DOCOMO.January 2022: NEC Corporation launched two new UNIVERGE RV1000 series private 5G base station models in Japan. These new products will reduce initial investment costs and facilitate the rapid development of small-scale private 5G networks, which helps to promote the adoption of private 5G and to resolve issues faced by customers.June 2021: NEC Corporation launched the new 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units for 5G base stations. This new 5G radio units will help to expand the communications area and provide high-speed transmission.Trending Reports:Small Cell 5G Network Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5973 5G Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2070 5G NTN Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A132424 Private 5G-as-a-Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74509 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

