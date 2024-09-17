PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Center initiative eases the burden of chronic illness for a young Filipino from Quezon City For many young people, life is a canvas waiting to be filled with the vibrant colors of dreams and aspirations. But for 24-year-old Kenneth Roger Arguillon, that canvas was abruptly interrupted by a cruel reality--one that turned his vibrant, youthful dreams into a struggle for survival. Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5 (CKD 5) three years ago, Kenneth's life took an unexpected turn that tested not only his resilience but also the strength of his spirit. Kenneth, a resident of Quezon City, was like many young people, full of hope for the future. In 2018, as a high school student, he developed a simple UTI, which he thought was easily treated with medication. The symptoms disappeared, and he moved on, unaware of the serious health issues brewing. Reflecting on that time, Kenneth admits, "Pagkatapos po nung gamutan na 'yun, hindi ko na rin po na-follow up 'yung mga kailangan kong gawin," recognizing his lack of caution with his health. By 2021, during the pandemic, Kenneth was living in Laguna, far from home, trying to navigate adulthood. But things started to go wrong. He developed headaches, and his vision blurred. Thinking it was his eyesight, he got glasses, but soon after, a new symptom appeared. "May lumabas po na mga rashes sa buong katawan ko, 'yung parang pantal-pantal," he recalled. His health rapidly declined, forcing him to quit his job and return to Quezon City. By then, his appetite had disappeared, and a doctor's visit revealed devastating news: only 3% of his kidney function remained, and dialysis was urgently needed. Hoping to avoid it, Kenneth delayed treatment and tried herbal remedies, but his condition worsened. "Ang suggestion po nila sa akin, mag-start na daw po ako ng dialysis... pero pagbalik namin ng clinic, mas lalo pong bumaba," he said. Finally, he and his family decided to go to the hospital for dialysis. Kenneth's family took him to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, where doctors recommended peritoneal dialysis. This life-saving treatment brought immense financial strain, and they worried about managing the hospital bills, dialysis, and medications Kenneth would need for life. Then, they found hope in the Malasakit Center program, initiated by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. "Malaki 'yung tulong po talaga ng Malasakit Center kasi simula pa lang sa bayad ng hospital bill, sila na rin po 'yung nag-shoulder, pati 'yung gamot din po namin sa dialysis," Kenneth shared with gratitude. For Kenneth, this support was more than a relief--it was a second chance at life. Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go also filed Senate Bill No. 190, known as the "Free Dialysis Act of 2022". If approved, the bill will require PhilHealth to develop and institutionalize a comprehensive dialysis benefit package that shall fully cover all costs of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, sessions, and procedures done in PhilHealth-accredited health facilities. "Kung walang naitatag na Malasakit Center, baka hindi ganito yung lagay ko ngayon or wala na ako ngayon dito kasi wala talaga kami pang gastos," he reflected, the gravity of his situation clear in his words. For Kenneth, the Malasakit Center has given him time--time to live, time to fight, and time to hope. Kenneth's gratitude extends beyond his personal experience; he wishes the same hope for others facing similar battles. "Sana po maraming pa po kayong matulungan sa mga gusto pa pong gumaling," he said, speaking not just for himself, but for countless others who need the same kind of help he received. In moments like this, it becomes clear just how transformative the Malasakit Center initiative has been for people like Kenneth. And for Go, often called "Mr. Malasakit," stories like Kenneth's are the reason this program exists. As the senator himself often says, "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.