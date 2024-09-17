Melissa Drew Named Recipient 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

Melissa Drew, Founder and CEO Simply-Transformed

MD, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named MELSSA DREW, Founder and CEO of Simply-Transformed, as one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.“Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it’s all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that’s making a difference.” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. New to this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer, and Workforce Innovator. From there, recipients were named the overall winner in their category, and then four honorable mentions were made per category. This year’s applications were superb and made it impossible to pick one winner.“Women are reshaping the supply chain management landscape with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements,” Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated, and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all the incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field.”View the complete list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to view and learn more.About Simply-TransformedSimply-Transformed is a Maryland, USA company that guides complex, global transformation initiatives. We leverage the power of data and automate with AI technologies. We balance a retrospective look at what is blocking your success with a proactive look at automating for the future. ​About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

